Sunday Premier League wrap: The things you might have missed

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United

Chelsea bounced back from a miserable midweek showing at Roma to see off Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, courtesy of Alvaro Morata's 55th-minute goal.

David Luiz was dropped from the Blues' matchday squad altogether after their horror trip to Rome, with Antonio Conte declaring that 17-year-old defensive midfielder "Ethan Ampadu was a better choice for the bench".

As is usual, pre-match fears centred around Jose Mourinho's propensity to keep things tight in games of this magnitude - but with United chasing ground on rivals Manchester City and Chelsea even further off the pace before kick-off, neither team wanted anything less than three points here.

The first half was an entertaining blood-and-thunder affair featuring 18 fouls shared evenly; one of them ruled against Morata early on, after the Spaniard was judged to have pushed Phil Jones when the Manchester United player put into his own net. Shortly after, Marcus Rashford headed over a fine opportunity to break the deadlock.

Chelsea were in the ascendancy up to half-time and started the second half in similar fashion, so it came as little surprise when Morata made the most of Cesar Azpilicueta's well-flighted cross to head in beyond David de Gea. By full-time it could have been more for Conte's side, but the Italian will have few complaints with this impressive outing.

Goal: Morata 55'

Everton 3-2 Watford

Joy for Everton at Goodison Park, as they came back from two goals down to beat Watford in dramatic fashion. Stand-in Toffees chief David Unsworth shuffled his pack again here, recalling Gylfi Sigurdsson from last weekend's defeat at Leicester and handing a first league start to academy graduate Beni Baningime. Michael Keane returned from injury to demote Ashley Williams to the bench. For Watford, Will Hughes got a first Premier League start, while Andre Gray replaced Troy Deeney up front from last Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Stoke.

The first half was drab and immediately forgettable - but both sides made up for that with an explosive second. Watford's in-form talisman Richarlison slotted in from an acute angle inside a minute of the restart, before stopper Christian Kabesele headed home from a corner to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.

In between, however, Watford lost goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes to injury - and his replacement, Orestis Karnezis, was far from convincing. It was Kabasele who inadvertently helped Oumar Niasse halve the deficit on 67 minutes, though, before young forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin grabbed a goal of his own from a corner to level things up.

But it got even better: Leighton Baines converted a late, late penalty to put Everton ahead - and somehow there was still time for Tom Cleverley to miss his own spot-kick at the other end. Incredible.

Goals: Niasse 67', Calvert-Lewin 74', Baines 90' -- Richarlison 46', Kabasele 64'

Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal

Pep Guardiola is enjoying his best start to a season with any club after 11 matches, after Manchester City continued their rampant 2017/18 with a humbling defeat of Arsenal.

Control was the name of the game for Guardiola's side, who dominated throughout and had a 2-0 lead five minutes into the second half, but then briefly let Arsenal back into the game through substitute Alexandre Lacazette. City's own man off the bench, Gabriel Jesus, killed off any hopes for Arsene Wenger's side nine minutes later.

Really, the margin of victory could have been much greater for City. They started strongly and took the lead with under 20 minutes gone when Kevin De Bruyne played a one-two with Ferdinandinho before arrowing a fine strike past Petr Cech. Arsenal had struggled to handle their hosts from kick-off - not helped by inexplicably playing Francis Coquelin in their back three - but went in at half-time only one goal down.

That soon changed after the interval, however, when Nacho Monreal brought down Raheem Sterling for a penalty that was fired home off the post by Sergio Aguero. At that point it looked like City could go on and run wild, but Arsenal responded well and grabbed a goal on 65 minutes when Lacazette shot expertly through Ederson's legs.

Their hope didn't last long. With 15 minutes remaining, David Silva - marginally offside by a dangling leg judging by replays - squared for sub Jesus, who took advantage of Arsenal defenders' greater interest in complaining to the referee by composing himself to score past Cech for his 14th Premier League goal in 20 appearances.

Goals: De Bruyne 19', Aguero pen '50, Jesus 74' -- Lacazette 65'

Tottenham 1-0 Crystal Palace

HIGHEST-SCORING ASIANS 20 (72 apps) Son Heung-min 19 (154) Park Ji-sung 13 (145) Ki Sung-yueng 12 (75) Shinji Okazaki 8 (100) Lee Chung-yong

Son Heung-min's excellent winner midway through the second half helped Tottenham squeeze past a resilient Crystal Palace at Wembley.

Son became the highest-scoring Asian in Premier League history with a fine curled effort from outside the box, on an afternoon where Spurs were made to work hard for their three points and third-choice goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga walked away with a man-of-the-match award.

Gazzaniga, signed on a free transfer from Southampton in the summer, was alert to deny goalbound efforts from Scott Dann and Andros Townsend and kept a welcome clean sheet in the absence of injured No.1 Hugo Lloris.

Tottenham were dominant without blowing away their opponents from south-east London, but Son's moment of magic eventually proved decisive.

Goal: Son 64'

