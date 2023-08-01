Sunderland season preview 2023/24: How Sunderland plan to kick on once more

The Sunderland season preview 2023/24 is one full of hope, optimism, and fans believing they could actually return to the Premier League.

Sunderland shone in their first season back in the Championship last term, making the play-offs despite absentees up top and in defence, demonstrating that this young squad is tough as well as talented. Keep everyone fit – Ross Stewart especially – and they could be a force to be reckoned with.

The arrival of Jobe Bellingham, younger brother of Jude, highlights the club's focus on young, exciting signings, too. Everything seems to be going in a positive direction at the Stadium of Light, that's for sure.

Sunderland season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Malcolm Dugdale (@DugdaleMalc)

Last season was an incredible achievement. If we’d had a fit striker and better centre-backs, we would have gone up – but nevertheless it’s a stupendous turnaround which has put smiles on faces.

This season will be different because we cannot possibly have as bad an injury record. At times our injured XI was as good as the fit lads.

Our most underrated player is Trai Hume. Capped for Northern Ireland, the 21-year-old grabbed his chance and is now undroppable at the back. He’s another cracking find by our club recruitment and data teams.

Look out for new boy Jobe Bellingham, 17, who fits our newfound model and strategy like a glass slipper on Cinderella. Perfect.

Fans think our owner is showing that he has a long-term strategy and plan – one that is starting to pay dividends. Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is shaping up to really make a difference for our future.

The pantomime villain will be our sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman, if he fails to tie down frontman Ross Stewart to a new deal. Compound that by not improving the squad and things could get sticky, despite him having credit in the bank.

The thing my club really gets right is moving away from recruiting over-the-hill wage-chasers and investing in youth to improve. It’s like chalk and cheese from the recent past.

I’m least looking forward to playing Leeds. The gap between the Premier League and even the Championship’s top six is still vast, and I don’t want us to lose confidence with our approach through playing teams who will likely be very strong.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is pretty good. Tony Mowbray loves a biscuit and a bag of Revels – YouTube it – as much as he likes developing young talent and letting them express themselves. He’s been a cracking appointment.

If he left, he should be replaced by somebody unknown to the masses, like many of our players. If the data model for potential new coaches is as good as that for players, we’ll do well.

We’ll finish in the top six.

