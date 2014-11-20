Survey: Burnley fans' confidence in their squad has halved since start of season

Entering the new season imbued with the sort of myopic optimism that seems to cloud the judgement of almost every fan, Burnley followers’ confidence in their manager (89%), squad (78%) and chairman (81%) reached levels we can now describe as optimistically insane.

Ten games without victory saw the percentages fall in every category, down to a cynical 49% for Sean Dyche, an alarming 26% for his squad, and a disgruntled 29% for the chairman.

The fact they won the 11th game, at home to Hull, 1-0 should have seen confidence levels jump back up, but Clarets fans have woken up to the grim reality that George Boyd will not save them.

Both Sean Dyche and his squad increased by just a single percent to 50% and 27% respectively after that first win, while the owner enjoyed a five percent fillip to 34%. The writing, it seems, is on the wall.

