Survey suggests two thirds of Hull City fans still don't trust big-spending chairman

With a team assembled relatively expensively over the last few months, expectations were high around the KC Stadium. In the days leading into the new season, confidence in Steve Bruce and his glittering squad stood at an impressive 87%.

A staccato start to the season has seen that confidence fall (to a low 68% and 69% respectively after the Manchester City defeat), rally back to 80% and 77% with Arsenal draw, before plummeting to 69% confidence in manager and squad following the shame of Burnley beating them.

You could call it shared responsibility, were it not for the fact that the blame appears to lie at the door of the owner, Assem Allam. Despite his largesse in the transfer market, he began the season with a confidence rating of just 63%.

It now sits at 43%, in part due to Hull’s uncertain start to the season, but mainly due to his hair-brained plans to rebrand the club Hull Growlers, or whatever it was.

SURVEY See all of our findings - including data from every other Premier League club