Swindon fans uneasy about the way Di Canio is saluting them

There have been a few awkward moments at The County Ground, Back of the Net's John Foster has the 'details'...



Flushed with success after securing promotion from League Two, Swindon Town boss Paolo Di Canio has saluted the clubÃ¢ÂÂs fans from a balcony outside The County Ground, a gesture that many admit has left them feeling rather uncomfortable.

Despite going down 3-1 to Gillingham, results elsewhere meant that Swindon went up with two games to spare, an achievement that Di Canio has dedicated to the clubÃ¢ÂÂs fans, by extending his right arm repeatedly and promising all 3,000 season ticket holders a plot of land in Ethiopia.

Ã¢ÂÂPaoloÃ¢ÂÂs been great for Swindon all yearÃ¢ÂÂ, said SupportersÃ¢ÂÂ Club chairman Roger Bunce. Ã¢ÂÂAnd people are prepared to overlook his controversial past actions, like pushing over officials, falling out with managers, and leading an army to invade Rijeka with the intention of returning it to its rightful place within Italy, so long as results on the pitch are good.



"Go right wing..."

Ã¢ÂÂBut thereÃ¢ÂÂs something not quite right about rejecting post-match handshakes as representing a degenerate bourgeois mentality, or demanding the referee be deported for being a communist agitator.Ã¢ÂÂ

Gifted maniac Di Canio has caused further awkwardness by changing the pre-match music be changed to 1920s hit Ã¢ÂÂGiovinezzaÃ¢ÂÂ, and by proposing Swindon abandon their traditional red shirts in favour of a new, entirely black design.

Earlier this season he was criticised by other managers for re-arming the youth team and talking openly about invading Somerset, having also described Yeovil Town as Ã¢ÂÂa pistol pointing at the heart of Wiltshire.Ã¢ÂÂ

Editor's note: this isn't a serious accusation. But you knew that, because you're not stupid.

