Teddy Sheringham: 'People expected Harry Kane to score against Serbia but he had to adapt'

While England got their Euro 2024 campaign off to a winning start against Serbia on Sunday evening, not everybody was impressed with the performance.

A first-half goal from talismanic playmaker Jude Bellingham was deemed by many to have rescued a poor England, with captain Harry Kane coming under a lot of criticism for failing to affect the game. Some have even suggested Kane needs to adapt his game without pacy wingers such as Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling to combine with in the final third.

But former Three Lion Teddy Sheringham has rushed to Kane's defence in an exclusive chat with FourFourTwo.

"I think he's always changing his game for the better," Sheringham said on behalf of TG Casino. "He's a very clever footballer. I think he changes his game to adapt to whatever is wanted from him. I would have no complaints about Harry Kane last night. I know he didn't touch the ball a lot, especially in the first half. But he was doing what was needed of him. We know he loves to drop deep but sometimes, if you play with players that don't go beyond you, you have to stay higher.

"Harry was effectively controlling two players in that game. Two centre-halves who were very, very tight to him. One of those defenders in particular was all over him like a rash, and then the other was tasked with sweeping up behind, as well. For me, he played the centre forward role well last night and allowed his team-mates more space on the ball. I think he's a very intelligent footballer and he does whatever he's asked to do brilliantly."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Bellingham's match-winning display drew plaudits, Sheringham feels the goal may not have been possible without Kane's selfless hustle.

"You saw with the goal how much space there was for Jude Bellingham to drive into, to get his head on that ball," says Sheringham. "That space isn't there unless Kane is occupying defenders and dragging them into places they don't want to go.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Yes, people probably expect Kane to score against Serbia but his all-round game is what's important."

England's second group game is against Denmark on Thursday evening. Gareth Southgate's side are among the favourites to win the competition.

More Euro 2024 stories

This is how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world, while we have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever. With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions.

With plenty of favourites for the tournament in 2024, here's a look at the previous records of some of the bigger nations at the tournament.