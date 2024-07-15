The 10 England players who might have played their last international games

By
published

With a two-year gap before the 2026 World Cup gets under way, England have a chance to look at a new crop of players

Kyle Walker applauds England fans after the semi-final win over the Netherlands at Euro 2024.
Kyle Walker may have just bid farewell to the England fans (Image credit: Getty Images)

Euro 2024 is over, in case you hadn’t noticed. As England set about picking up the pieces, they will turn their attention to what they want their squad to look like at the 2026 World Cup.

That means there are a few players who were included in Gareth Southgate’s  Euro 2024 squad, or who have previously been involved for the England gaffer, who may now be moved out of the international setup to make way for a new class of talents who so far have struggled to get much of a look in.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.