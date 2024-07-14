When does Gareth Southgate's England contract end and is he leaving after Euro 2024?'

Gareth Southgate has led England to a second successive European Championship final, but speculation is growing that the 53-year-old could leave after Sunday's Euro 2024 final against Spain.

Few would have thought – no doubt, Southgate included – that the former Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough defender woud still be in charge almost eight years after taking the job on an interim basis in September 2016.

Yet here he is, having overseen over 100 games as England manager and playing for a first major honour in men's football for the Three Lions since 1966.

When does Gareth Southgate's contract expire?

Gareth Southgate's current contract with the Football Association expires in December 2024 and the England manager has insisted that he does not want to talk about his future while he and his squad are focused on Euro 2024.

According to reports ahead of the final against Spain, the FA are ready to offer Southgate a new deal with the Three Lions, which would take him up to the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking in a press conference in the build-up to the final, England midfielder Declan Rice said he wanted Southgate to stay in charge and insisted that everyone in the squad would "love it" if he signed a new contract.

Gareth Southgate celebrates England's win over the Netherlands at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Is Gareth Southgate leaving after Euro 2024?

Nobody knows what Gareth Southgate will do at this stage, with the England manager having brushed aside all talk about his future for now.

However, the 53-year-old has appeared tired and hurt following some of the abuse and criticism from fans and the media during England's Euro 2024 campaign.

Southgate was booed by fans and had empty beer cups thrown at him earlier in the tournament, although he has spoken of enjoying himself in the later rounds, having led the Three Lions to a second successive Euros final.

Declan Rice hugs Gareth Southgate after England's win over Slovakia at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whatever happens in Sunday's final, Southgate will certainly be asked about his future in his post-match press conference and after almost eight years in charge, he may decide it is time to recharge his batteries.

Following the INEOS takeover at Manchester United, Southgate was linked with the Red Devils as a possible successor to Erik ten Hag, but it has since been confirmed that the Dutch coach will be staying for a second season at Old Trafford.

