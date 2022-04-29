The best player in the world? What Mohamed Salah means to Liverpool fans

Liverpool fans have been privileged to watch some of the finest footballers in the world grace the Anfield turf but, arguably for the first time in history, the best player on the planet now plays for the Reds.

For exactly that reason, watching Mo Salah has been an honour for Kopites – we know that this player and these times are a luxury to be enjoyed. Just like we appreciated some of the greats of the game playing for the opposition, now we know how much it means to have this opportunity in front of our eyes each week.

When Salah is truly on his game, twisting and turning the opposition left-back, you can feel the appreciation and anticipation from the Anfield stands. When he collects the ball in that pocket just on the edge of the box and starts another jinking dribble into the area, the mind instantly gives flashbacks to similar goals, of which there are now plenty, most notably against Manchester City, Spurs, Everton and Arsenal.

When he collects the ball deeper and starts running at back-tracking defenders, darting into space down the wing, you recall such Champions League nights as Roma and City away – and his celebration, both arms outstretched, after his dinked goal at the Etihad in 2018, now immortalised as part of a mural of Salah on Anfield Road.

Salah might not be remembered as the Liverpool’s best ever player – that debate will probably always be between King Kenny and Steven Gerrard – but in terms of consistency and contribution to the club, he should be at the very top of the conversation.

Perhaps only once he leaves can his legacy be truly evaluated and put into perspective. We’re witnessing a true football great here.

Mo Salah has just been named FWA Footballer of the Year – but in an exclusive new interview with FourFourTwo, he says that landing the Ballon d'Or is his real ambition, and opens up on what he thinks about his current contract negotiations at Liverpool.

