The Friday Football Quiz! Sponsors, AFCON and Dion Dublin's musical instrument

It's our Friday Football Quiz, testing you on everything you should have been paying attention to…

Every Friday, we give you three rounds of 30 questions to test your knowledge on the beautiful game. Round 1 is all about the last week, Round 2 is a general knowledge test and this week's Round 3 is all about sponsors.

1. Who won the Africa Cup of Nations this week?

2. Who was the top scorer at AFCON?

3. Both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah chose which number penalty in a shootout this week?

4. Which former Premier League player admitted this week to changing his studs in a 2006 game in order to hurt an opponent?

5. Which Liverpool player made a scoring return to first-team action this week following a lengthy injury lay-off?

6. Who moved from Bayern Munich to Borussia Dortmund this week?

7. Dele Alli made his Everton debut this week – how many goals did he score at Tottenham, though: 37, 67 or 97?

8. Which referee sent off Gabriel Martinelli for two yellow cards in quick succession against Wolves?

9. Which manager returned from retirement to the Premier League this week?

10. Aleksandar Mitrovic hit what goal milestone for this season in the Championship this week: 20, 25 or 30?

Round 2: General knowledge

1. Who won the Champions League in 1993?

2. Which of these Chelsea players was not on the Ballon d'Or shortlist in 2021: Fran Kirby, Romelu Lukaku or Reece James?

3. Which country are the club Penarol from?

4. Which football club played at Gay Meadow until 2007?

5. “If he was an inch taller he’d be the best centre half in Britain. His father is 6ft 2in - I’d check the milkman.” – Sir Alex Ferguson said this about which player?

6. What is the name of the musical instrument invented by Dion Dublin?

7. Who's older: Cafu or Paris Saint-Germain?

8. What country does slough-born Southampton star Armando Broja represent internationally?

9. Which football club appears on the FIFA video game series as Piemonte Calcio?

10. Which football club have the following players all played for: Gordon Banks, Peter Shilton and Emile Heskey?

1. Northern Rock

2. Ty

3. Pizza Hut

4. Labatt's

5. Kejian

6. T-Mobile

7. Acorns

8. All:Sports

9. Garmin

10. AirAsia

