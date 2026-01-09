Friday Football Quiz, episode 97: Can you get 20 correct answers?

It's Friday, so it must be time for another Friday Football Quiz.

LAST WEEK'S (Image credit: Getty Images) FRIDAY FOOTBALL QUIZ Episode 96

The second Friday Football Quiz of the year is here for you to enjoy – or try to. In this week's quiz, you'll answer 20 questions about football, covering everything from famous stadiums to intercontinental glory.

Episode 97 will test your knowledge of loan spells, golden boots, FA Cup winners, Manchester United alumni and Champions League hat-trick heroes.

That's your second Friday Football Quiz of 2026 but we have a huge list of football quizzes, puzzles, teasers and posers to ease your way into the new year, all powered by Kwizly.

We'll begin by asking your to name the players with the most goals and assists across the 2010s and every Everton player to go to an international tournament with England since 2000.

With another year in the books, we want you to name the 25 top scorers of 2025 in Europe's top five leagues and take on our Big Football Quiz of 2025.

Finally, we wholeheartedly recommend FourFourTwo's Dating Game, a daily challenge for proper football quizzers. For a fresh quiz delivered directly to your inbox every afternoon, be sure to sign up to our newsletter. You won't regret it.