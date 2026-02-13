Quickfire Quiz 55: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You've got 90 just seconds to answer these 10 football trivia questions. It's a brand new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz.
FourFourTwo has a whole load more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. Let's start by asking you to name every Everton player to go to a major tournament with England since 2000 and every West Ham United player to go to the World Cup or European Championship with England since 1966?
We also want you to name all of these players who share three of the same clubs and every manager of Newcastle United since 1992 including caretakers and interim bosses.
How's your Major League Soccer knowledge? We have a fiendish way to find out. Our MLS clubs quiz is a deceptively difficult challenge even for experts in all matters of football in North America.
Back in Europe, there have been a whopping 240 clubs in the Europa League since it was rebranded in 2009. Can you name them all? We'll give you 25 minutes for that one and, honestly, it's probably not enough.
Finally, can you name every Champions League hat-trick scorer since 1992 and the players with most goals and assists in the history of the rebranded competition?
If you still want more, we have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for any relaxed Sunday morning, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits too!
Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance writer, Editor-in-Chief of AVillaFan.com, author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Northern Premier League Midlands Division club Coventry Sphinx.
