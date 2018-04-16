Torino steward has spleen removed after being hit by a wayward free-kick

In the 23rd minute of Torino's 1-0 victory over Inter in Serie A on Sunday, Candreva smacked a set-piece off target which ended up hitting 25-year-old Marco Rapisarda.

The university student had been facing the other way when he was struck in his lower back. According to Calciomercato.com, the poor victim had to finish his shift before he was checked out at a hospital.

Scans revealed that he needed speedy surgery to stop the internal haemorrhage, before having his spleen removed.

By way of apology, both Torino and Inter have gifted Rapisarda some replica shirts.

Torino have also changed their security detail for home games by moving their stewards to a shatterproof glass area so that nobody has to go through the same pain again. Ouch indeed.

See also...

Watch: Ex-West Ham star Dimitri Payet delivers vital Marseille goal in style against Leipzig

Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli gets tattoo to remember Davide Astori

In Other News...