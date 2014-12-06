Tottenham 0-0 Crystal Palace: When was the last time Spurs drew at home?

Spurs drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace, allowing the Eagles to claim their first point of the season from London derbies.

FURTHER READING Report Analysis with Stats Zone

Mauricio Pochettino has already lost twice as many games at White Hart Lane (4) as Tim Sherwood (2), but Spurs' issues on this occasion were an inability to find the net, as exemplified by their 14 shots and only 3 on target. Palace managed 16 shots and 4 on target. The result leaves Spurs in 10th place with a negative goal difference, while Palace are 15th, just one point above the relegation zone.

Crystal Palace won 12 corners in this match, the most they have been awarded in a Premier League game this season.

Tottenham were awarded 2 corners in this match, the fewest they have won in a Premier League game this season.

Spurs ended a run of 7 Premier League games without a clean sheet.

This was Tottenham’s first home draw in 18 Premier League matches at White Hart Lane.

This was Tottenham’s second goalless draw in their last 70 home Premier League games at White Hart Lane.

Palace recorded a goalless draw away from home in the Premier League for the second time in 28 matches.

Federico Fazio made 15 clearances in this match - the most by a Spurs player in a Premier League game this term.

Palace’s 16 shots (including blocks) is the most that they have attempted in a Premier League away game since December 2004 (also versus Spurs).

Christian Eriksen has created more goalscoring chances without actually providing an assist than any other Premier League player this term (31 – including 3 today).

Analyse Spurs 0-0 Palace using Stats Zone