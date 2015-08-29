Tottenham 0-0 Everton: Which record did these two sides manage to equal?

Tottenham are still searching for their first Premier League victory of the season after being held to a goalless draw by Everton at White Hart Lane on Saturday evening.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were the better throughout and carved out enough opportunities to break their duck but were thwarted by a combination of indecisive finishing and the goalkeeping heroics of Tim Howard.

Visitors Everton once again fielded centre-back John Stones to issue the latest statement that the 21-year-old won't be leaving Goodison Park this summer, and the England youngster helped his side to a clean sheet in front of the watching Roy Hodgson.

At the other end, Spurs striker Harry Kane endured another frustrating time in front of goal and was denied his first net-rippler of the campaign when Howard snuffed out his excellent first-half opportunity.

Match facts

Spurs have failed to win their first 4 games of a Premier League season for the first time since 2008/09.

Everton have failed to score in 4 of their last 5 Premier League meetings with Spurs.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men had 20 shots (including blocked) without scoring, their highest figure without scoring since registering 21 vs Man City in May.

Everton had won their 2 previous games in London before meeting Spurs. They’ve still never won 3 Premier League games in a row in the capital.

Harry Kane has now scored only 2 goals from 28 shots in his last 12 Premier League appearances. In his previous 12 Premier League games, he scored 14 goals from 33 shots.

Indeed, Kane has failed to score with any of his 13 shots this season (including blocked).

There have now been 8 goalless draws between these sides in the Premier League – no other fixture has seen more (Everton vs Liverpool also 8).

The Toffees have lost just 1 of their last 6 away games in the Premier League (W3 D2).

