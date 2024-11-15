Tottenham v Arsenal: How to watch WSL North London derby

Leah Williamson has only ever played for Arsenal

Tottenham v Arsenal will see the Women's Super League North London derby held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

The match will be an interesting one as the Gunners are in the ascendency in terms of their results after a tricky start to the season.

And while Spurs have inconsistent form this campaign, they proved last season they are more than capable of upsetting their rivals.

Tottenham v Arsenal: Who will claim bragging rights?

Alessia Russo has hit form recently (Image credit: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Fans will be able to watch the match on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Supporters from outside the UK will be able to access the match via a VPN.

Jess Naz has been earning England call-ups thanks to her Spurs performances (Image credit: Adam Davy)

Last season Tottenham beat Arsenal for the first time in the league with a 1-0 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It was an impressive performance and one that added to Arsenal's disappointing league results which meant they were not in the title race come the end of the campaign.

However, both clubs are in very different spots in the current season. The Gunners have had their manager Jonas Eidevall resign and his departure has seen a return of form to the club.

They are on an unbeaten run and their last two results have seen a 5-0 win over Brighton in the WSL and a 4-0 victory against Juventus in the Women's Champions League.

The permanent manager replacement for Eidevall has not yet been confirmed but interim boss Renee Slegers is most definitely putting her hand up for it.

Spurs, meanwhile, have only managed to record two wins in the league so far this season.

Those victories came against newly promoted Crystal Palace and West Ham. Their other results have seen a draw against Aston Villa and losses to Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City.

In FourFourTwo's view Spurs are not clicking together as a team yet and once that happens they will start to get more results. However, it is difficult to see them coming away with a win this weekend with Arsenal in such good form.

In terms of team news, Mariona Caldentey did miss Arsenal's game against Brighton with muscle strain but she played midweek in the Women's Champions League so she should be available this weekend.

Tottenham, meanwhile, do not have any fresh injury news.