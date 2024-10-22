Arsenal star: 'Fans went below the belt with Eidevall criticism'

Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger has said fans went "below the belt" with their criticism of former manager Jonas Eidevall.

Eidevall resigned from his role at Arsenal earlier this month after a poor start to the season which included a 5-2 loss to Bayern Munich and 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Reports suggest growing fan criticism was a contributing factor in Eidevall's departure.

What actions did Arsenal fans take?

Supporters had spray painted 'Jonas Out' on a wall near the Emirates Stadium and were seen waving P45s at the manager during their match against Chelsea.

Last Sunday, a West Ham stadium announcer mentioned Eidevall's resignation and Arsenal fans were heard cheering.

Jonas Eidevall took charge of Arsenal in 2021 (Image credit: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Zinsberger praised the good work in women's football that has seen crowds grow but also noted it is also bringing with it fans "who judge and are critical".

"Behind every athlete and coach are people with feelings, emotions, personal needs but also challenges," Zinsberger wrote on LinkedIn, the quotes were translates. "Certain things can be endured, but when it takes on greater proportions like with our former coach, then I think the fun stops.

Looks like someone’s been busy tonight reflecting the views of the majority of @ArsenalWFC supporters on the Hornsey Road… pic.twitter.com/Ysut4vQHaAOctober 12, 2024

"Yes, fans are allowed to express their opinion and say that they think a change of coach is good, but I don't think it's okay and disrespectful to meet a person with hate on the net or in the stadium. Graffiti was created, "boo" shouts in the stadium, hate comments and negative comments that were below the belt.

"Of course, we know that the coach is responsible for the performance on the pitch, but it is still us players who ensure performance on the pitch. We are aware of this and everyone out there should be aware of it. Be aware that there is a person behind every profile and that you can do serious things with your words/actions."

Assistant coach Renée Slegers is in interim charge of the club, which in FourFourTwo's opinion has made a claim for her to stay on in a permanent role, before Arsenal find a permanent replacement.

Arsenal have won both of their games since Eidevall's departure, a 4-1 win against Vålerenga and a 2-0 victory over West Ham.