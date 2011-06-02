Train like the pros on the ultimate weekend break

Want to whip your Sunday league side into shape this summer? These swanky centres in Spain, Portugal and Italy are the ideal retreats for three days of pro coaching in the sun, notes Nick MooreÃ¢ÂÂ¦

TENERIFE

The lowdown

Nicknamed Ã¢ÂÂThe Island of Eternal SpringÃ¢ÂÂ, Tenerife has arguably the finest climate in Spain (it averages 24 degrees in summer, so isnÃ¢ÂÂt baking). ItÃ¢ÂÂs also the perfect place to punish an unfit squad and get them to up their game, because you can train at 2,000 feet above sea level.

The training camp

Located in the picturesque fishing village of La Caleta on the southern coast of the Canary Island, youÃ¢ÂÂll be based at a training centre called T3. Boasting a beautiful grass pitch, a fine artificial pitch and beach football site, as well as a fully equipped gym and physio rooms, youÃ¢ÂÂll enjoy coaching sessions with a fully-qualified pro every morning, and a game against a local side on the final day.

Where youÃ¢ÂÂll stay

Parties can chose from a trio of hotels. Three-star Jardin Caleta is virtually next door to T3 and contains open-plan apartments with sea or pool views; the four-star Hotel Isabel with apartments and villas is designed for maximum comfort; and the Hotel H10 is on the stunning La Enramada beach.

What it costs

ÃÂ£475 per person (not including flights), based on a minimum of 15 persons. This includes transfers.

MADRID

The lowdown

Want to follow in the fleet footsteps of Xavi, Alonso, Torres and Villa? Then visit Madrid for a truly unique training experience at SpainÃ¢ÂÂs National Football Federation training facility, Soccer City. Situated amid stunning countryside in the west Ã¢ÂÂsierraÃ¢ÂÂ of the capital, youÃ¢ÂÂll also enjoy a tour of one of the worldÃ¢ÂÂs great stadiums, the Santiago Bernabeu, before spending some free time in the Spanish capital itself.

FFT's Madrid city guide

The training camp

Ideal for semi-pro or ambitious amateur sides. Your squad will truly be put through its paces by the coaches at the centre during this four-day camp. With six different two-hour sessions, it should give any aspiring coach ideas to deploy when you get back to Sunday league training on your return to in Blighty.

Where youÃ¢ÂÂll stay

YouÃ¢ÂÂll be put up in four-star accommodation at the training camp. The food is first-class, and a buffet breakfast, three-course lunch and dinner are all included.

What it costs

ÃÂ£695 per person, including all transfers but not flights. Alternatively, identical packages at the Alcobendas Sports Complex Ã¢ÂÂ with similar facilities, if not the kudos of being SpainÃ¢ÂÂs base Ã¢ÂÂ are available from ÃÂ£545 per person.

ALGARVE

The lowdown

The Vilamoura region of the Algarve is famous for lush beaches, lively nightlife and superb golf courses. But it also offers a world-class football training camp situated just 20 minutes from Faro airport, which has already been used by Fulham, Middlesbrough, Benfica, Holland and Russia.

The training camp

With a superb gym and spa (including Jacuzzi, Turkish bath and sauna), this is a great place to unwind. And thanks to two 90-minute training sessions per day, tactics sessions and a match against a local side, your football should improve, too.

Where youÃ¢ÂÂll stay

YouÃ¢ÂÂll be put up in pleasant villa accommodation (either single or double rooms) on site.

What it costs

ÃÂ£495 per person, including transfers but not flights. Extras, including rounds of golf, paintballing and fishing trips, can be arranged.

UMBRIA

The lowdown

Famous as the Ã¢ÂÂgreen heartÃ¢ÂÂ of Italy, this beautiful region boasts lush vegetation, rolling valleys and a warm climate ideal for a training camp. With trips to Florence and Rome available, itÃ¢ÂÂs a great value trip with a difference.

The training camp

YouÃ¢ÂÂll arrive in the afternoon and settle in. Day two involves a training session and trip to Rome or Florence; day three, light training and a match against a local team. With a five-a-side pitch, outdoor pool, gym and wellness centre, you wonÃ¢ÂÂt be bored during down-time, either.

FFT's Rome city guide

Where youÃ¢ÂÂll stay

YouÃ¢ÂÂll be housed in a peaceful hilltop hotel minutes from the pitch, serving a Ã¢ÂÂmenu created for footballersÃ¢ÂÂ. Rooms are available with modern furnishings and minibar.

What it costs

ÃÂ£195 per person, not including flights.

