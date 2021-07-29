Umbro launch new West Ham third kit ahead of 2021/22 season

Umbro have launched West Ham United's new third kit ahead of the 2021/22 season. The new third kit features a striking navy, with claret and white trim, jersey, complete with navy shorts and socks.

Umbro have already released the Hammers' home and away jerseys for next season, which you can see via the above link to all the Premier League kits released so far ahead of next season.

With David Moyes' side excelling in the Premier League last season, they will have more use for a third kit this term than many. West Ham finished sixth in the table last campaign, meaning they have qualified for this season's Europa League competition.

