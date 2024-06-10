Is VAR in operation at Euro 2024?

Like it or not, VAR is here to stay in the Premier League.

Last week saw 19 Premier League sides vote to keep VAR after Wolves proposed scrapping the technology altogether. The meeting did see clubs raise concerns as the league looks to continue to improve both the technology and the application.

But will we see VAR at Euro 2024? Here’s a look at what to expect.

Is VAR being used at Euro 2024?

Yes, the VAR we all know and love will be in operation this summer in Germany.

A VAR will be assigned to every game in the tournament and they will be able to call on two assistant VARs, plus three video operators.

Leipzig will play host to the tournament’s version of Stockley Park this summer as the hub for all VARs and technology during the next month.

As in the Premier League, they will check for any clear and obvious errors relating to goals, penalty incidents, red cards and mistaken identity.

What other technology is being used this summer?

Referees will get help with offside calls

UEFA will also be using semi-automated offside technology, something most fans got their first look at during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and also seen in the Champions League.

This technology utilises 12 tracking cameras that create three-dimensional models of players to determine if any part of their body is offside.

Fans will then get to see the 3D animation on the big screens in the stadium, avoiding the situation Premier League fans have grown accustomed to where they do not get to see key incidents played back.

The Euro 2024 match ball - Adidas’ FUSSBALLLIEBE - will include a chip designed to improve accuracy.

Finally, referees will also be able to call on goal-line technology, which was first introduced at Euro 2016. Each goal can call upon seven cameras that can judge if a ball has crossed the line, with referees wearing a watch that vibrates when the ball crosses the line.

