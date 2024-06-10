Euro 2024 summer football playlist: Here's the only playlist you need for the Euros

By
Contributions from
published

Need a summer football playlist? We're soundtracking your Euro 2024 here with FourFourTwo's specially-curated Spotify delight

Euro 2024 summer football playlist
(Image credit: Future)

Few things go better together than a summer football playlist, a major summer tournament and some sunshine for good measure. 

While there has been a distinct lack of that big yellow orb in the sky treating us to its presence in recent weeks, we can at least enjoy two out of three once Euro 2024 gets underway this week when Scotland kick things off against Germany on Friday night.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.

With contributions from