Euro 2024 summer football playlist: Here's the only playlist you need for the Euros
Need a summer football playlist? We're soundtracking your Euro 2024 here with FourFourTwo's specially-curated Spotify delight
Few things go better together than a summer football playlist, a major summer tournament and some sunshine for good measure.
While there has been a distinct lack of that big yellow orb in the sky treating us to its presence in recent weeks, we can at least enjoy two out of three once Euro 2024 gets underway this week when Scotland kick things off against Germany on Friday night.
That’s because we’ve created a special Euros playlist just for you, packed with FourFourTwo’s favourite summer football anthems that can help soundtrack your summer.
Check out FourFourTwo's Euro 2024 summer football playlist on Spotify
As you’d expect, all the big hitters are there from tournaments past, whether that’s John Barnes’ World in Motion rap to Ant & Dec’s, er, classic We’re on the Ball.
Shakiria’s Waka Waka will bring back memories of vuvuzelas and Rob Green fumbles in 2010, while those north of the border can hone their rendition of Yes Sir, I Can Boogie just time for the competition's opener.
You can also see if you can remember which tournaments the likes of Jason Derulo’s Colors came from or see which players you can work into the lyrics of Freed From Desire. Hours of fun.
We’ve then got plenty of football-adjacent summertime classics from the likes of David Bowie, Oasis, The Streets, MGMT, The Verve, Robbie Williams, Gorillaz and plenty more.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We’ve bundled more than 100 classic summertime cuts into a Spotify playlist for you to soundtrack your summer to.
So even if your team doesn’t taste glory at Euro 2024, you’ll at least have plenty of good tunes to fall back on.
More Euro 2024 stories
Every Euro 2024 squad: All the teams previewed
Euro 2024 wall chart: Free to download with full schedule and dates
Quiz! Can you name every player at Euro 2024 with 100 caps or more?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.
- Mark WhiteContent Editor