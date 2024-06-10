Euro 2024 summer football playlist: Here's the only playlist you need for the Euros

Few things go better together than a summer football playlist, a major summer tournament and some sunshine for good measure.

While there has been a distinct lack of that big yellow orb in the sky treating us to its presence in recent weeks, we can at least enjoy two out of three once Euro 2024 gets underway this week when Scotland kick things off against Germany on Friday night.

That’s because we’ve created a special Euros playlist just for you, packed with FourFourTwo’s favourite summer football anthems that can help soundtrack your summer.

As you’d expect, all the big hitters are there from tournaments past, whether that’s John Barnes’ World in Motion rap to Ant & Dec’s, er, classic We’re on the Ball.

Shakiria’s Waka Waka will bring back memories of vuvuzelas and Rob Green fumbles in 2010, while those north of the border can hone their rendition of Yes Sir, I Can Boogie just time for the competition's opener.

Shakira's Waka Waka is a classic

You can also see if you can remember which tournaments the likes of Jason Derulo’s Colors came from or see which players you can work into the lyrics of Freed From Desire. Hours of fun.

We’ve then got plenty of football-adjacent summertime classics from the likes of David Bowie, Oasis, The Streets, MGMT, The Verve, Robbie Williams, Gorillaz and plenty more.

Blur's Song 2 features on our playlist (Image credit: Getty Images)

We’ve bundled more than 100 classic summertime cuts into a Spotify playlist for you to soundtrack your summer to.

So even if your team doesn’t taste glory at Euro 2024, you’ll at least have plenty of good tunes to fall back on.

Check out the playlist here

