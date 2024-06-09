Jose Mourinho makes bold claim regarding who he thinks could win Euro 2024 in Germany

Jose Mourinho has delivered his prediction regarding the potential outright winner at Euro 2024.

England, France and Portugal are all heavily backed heading into the month-long tournament, with the first game between Germany and Scotland due to take place next week.

24 countries are set to battle it out with the 'Special One' remaining particularly coy as to who he fancies to go all the way.

WATCH | Jose Mourinho Furiously Approaches Referee Anthony Taylor

“If there is a surprise, I will be surprised! France and Germany always do well, Portugal and England are better than ever," he recently told Topps.



“These four teams. I’m not certain about Spain but the football they play and the players they have are of the highest quality. Italy or Belgium would be a surprise.”

The Three Lions remains the outright favourite to win the tournament, with Gareth Southgate's side well fancied this summer.

England beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 at St James' Park just days ago in perfect preparation for the tournament, with Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Kane all finding the net.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer celebrates after his goal for England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With anticipation beginning to build as England attempts to end 58 years of pain for a major trophy this summer, Southgate says his players must keep cool amongst all the pressure.

"It is a moment that unites people, that's one of the great privileges about being involved with international football," he said.

"Seven, eight years ago, it didn't quite feel the same. But now I think there's a strong connection, there's an excitement.

"I think people like the way that the players play. And we hope we can take everybody on another brilliant journey."

More England and Euro 2024 stories

Fancy yourself as a true England fan? Take our quiz naming all of England's pre-tournament friendly opponents since 2010!

Or find out about Harry Kane’s cheeky touchline request that made Gareth Southgate smile.

Finally, find out where to watch Euro 2024 in London ahead of the summer's big tournament.