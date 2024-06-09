Jose Mourinho makes bold claim regarding who he thinks could win Euro 2024 in Germany

By
published

England, France and Portugal are all heavily tipped - but who is Jose backing this summer?

Jose Mourinho has delivered his Euro 2024 prediction.
Jose Mourinho has delivered his Euro 2024 prediction. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho has delivered his prediction regarding the potential outright winner at Euro 2024.

England, France and Portugal are all heavily backed heading into the month-long tournament, with the first game between Germany and Scotland due to take place next week.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.