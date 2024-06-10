This summer’s Euro 2024 in Germany will see referees given plenty of help by our AI overlords.

While the merits of VAR are still being debated in pubs across the continent, the system is here to say, in the Premier League at least, after Wolves’ proposal to bin to the system were quickly voted down by the other 19 clubs.

VAR will indeed be in operation at Euro 2024 in Germany, as will semi-automated offsides, a technology that English football fans may not be quite so familiar with. But they should be, as it will be coming to the Premier League next season.

What are semi-automated offsides?

Another weapon in the VAR armoury, semi-automated offsides is already used in both the Champions League and Serie A and a version of it was used at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The technology sees 12 tracking cameras inside a stadium that monitor the ball and 29 data points on each player. Three-dimensional models of players are rendered that can determine if any part of their body is offside.

The Euro 2024 match ball - Adidas’ FUSSBALLLIEBE - will include a chip designed to improve accuracy.

As well as speeding decisions up by around 30 seconds, the screens at stadiums will show 3D-generated images that determine the decision, further increasing confidence in decision-making.

If the technology does fail, the tried and tested manual crosshair placement is available as back-up.

Euro 2024 will also use the recognised VAR system for checking any clear and obvious errors relating to goals, penalty incidents, red cards and mistaken identity. Goal-line technology is also in play.

When is semi-automated offsides coming to the Premier League?

Premier League clubs voted unanimously in April to introduce the system next season, with the expectation being that it will be in play by the autumn.

The league said in a statement: “The technology will provide quicker and consistent placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking, and will produce high-quality broadcast graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters."

