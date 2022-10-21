Wales manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Robert Page

Wales manager Robert Page will lead the nation to World Cup 2022, their first in 64 years after masterminding a thrilling qualifying campaign.

This is a golden age for the Welsh national team, who reached the semi-finals at Euro 2016 in their first major tournament appearance since the 1958 World Cup.

Chris Coleman's side topped a group featuring England, Slovakia and Russia, before beating Northern Ireland and Belgium in the knockout rounds.

Ryan Giggs then took charge in January 2018 and led Wales to Euro 2020 qualification, but he was arrested for assault and asked to stand down later that year.

Assistant coach Page oversaw the team in the former Manchester United star's absence, and when Giggs was charged for assault in April 2021 it was confirmed he would lead the country at the Euros.

Rob Page, a former Watford and Sheffield United centre-back who won 41 caps for his country, performed admirably in uncertain circumstances.

Wales made it through their group after beating Turkey, drawing with Switzerland and losing to Italy, but were knocked out with a 4-0 last 16 defeat to Denmark.

Page remained in charge on an interim basis for World Cup 2022 qualifying and led them to the play-offs by finishing second, one point ahead of Czech Republic. Wales then beat Austria and Ukraine to seal their historic spot in Qatar and soon after Page was appointed permanent boss on a four-year contract.

Page previously managed Port Vale and Northampton Town in the Football League, before joining the Welsh set-up in 2017 as the U21 manager.

Wales have been drawn in Group B alongside England, Iran and the United States. With stars such as Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey still at his disposal, Page will be hoping both are fully fit in Qatar in order to escape the group, and potentially grab a few scalps along the way.