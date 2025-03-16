Watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Free Live stream and TV coverage in the UK for huge La Liga clash

Robert Lewandoski opened the scoring in Barca's 4-1 thrashing of Sevilla last weekend

Watch Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona for mouth-watering clash in the race for the La Liga title, with the match to be broadcast for free in the UK through ITV.

• Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025 • Kick-off time: 9pm CET / 8pm GMT / 3pm ET • Venue: Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain • FREE Stream: ITVX (UK) • Other streams: ESPN+ (US), TSN+ (Canada), beIN Sports (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Barcelona currently lead the way in La Liga, ahead of age-old rivals Real Madrid by virtue of goal difference, but with a game in hand. Atlético Madrid, meanwhile, sit third just a point behind, having also played one game less than Barça.

Barcelona haven't lost all calendar year - in fact, it was Atléti who inflicted their last defeat in the reverse of this fixture back in December. Los Rojiblancos also disrupted Barça's more recent winning record with the 4-4 draw in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final.

But in La Liga Atléti have work to do after their late implosion against Getafe at the weekend spurned a chance to go top, given Barcelona's game against Osasuna was postponed.

This game could be pivotal – victory for Barcelona would take them four points clear of Atlético with a game in hand, but the opposite result would set us up for one of the tightest three-way title races in recent memory.

It's set to be a firecracker of a contest in Madrid on Sunday night, and we have all the details on how to watch Atlético vs Barcelona live streams, wherever you are in the world.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona for FREE in the UK

Good news for fans in the UK; Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona will be available to watch for free thanks to ITV.

Public free-to-air broadcaster ITV has the rights to show 10 La Liga games live per season, and they've understandably selected this blockbuster as one of the 10.

You can watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona on linear television on ITV4, or online via the ITVX streaming platform. Coverage starts at 7.30pm GMT in both cases.

ITVX is free to use with a simple registration. The service is geo-restricted, so you'll need a VPN if you want to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona while travelling abroad – more on that below.

Presenter: Semra Hunter

Commentators: Sam Matterface, Terry Gibson

Pundits: Guillem Balague, Vicky Losada

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona from anywhere

Out of the country when Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar loves NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona in the UK

Fans in the UK have a choice for watching Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, with ITV and Premier Sports both showing the game.

ITV is the free option, with details on how to tune in above, but Premier Sports is the usual home of La Liga in the UK. Premier Sports carries the LaLigaTV streaming operation this season, with all games available to stream live for a subscription cost of £7.99 a month.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona in the US

Fans in the US can watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona on the ESPN+ streaming platform, which is the home of La Liga in the US.

ESPN+ subscriptions will set you back $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, but that gets you every single La Liga game, along with plenty more soccer and sport.

Can I watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona in Canada?

Fans in Canada can watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona on the TSN+ streaming platform. As with ESPN+ in the US, TSN+ is your one-stop shop for La Liga in Canada.

TSN+ subscriptions start from $8 a month, or $80 for a year.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona on beIN Sports, which also carries all La Liga games. A monthly subscription costs $14.99.