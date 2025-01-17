Watch Brentford vs Liverpool: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time, preview

Mo Salah drives at the defence in Liverpool's last visit to Brentford

Watch Brentford vs Liverpool today as the Premier League leaders aim to get back to winning ways when they visit Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on Brentford vs Liverpool live streams, TV broadcasts, and how to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Brentford vs Liverpool key information • Date: Saturday, 18 January 2025 • Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET • Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, London • TV channels: Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship strugglers Plymouth, Brentford responded in superb fashion as they fought from two goals down to secure a deserved draw with Manchester City in mid-week. Thomas Frank’s side were excellent throughout and will be confident of causing Liverpool plenty of problems.

The Reds may be sitting top of the Premier League table but they have not been at their scintillating best in recent weeks. Defensively they have looked vulnerable and they have been far from clinical, scoring two from 19 shots in the draw with Manchester United and just once from 23 attempts in the draw at Nottingham Forest.

Manager Arne Slot will need his defenders to be on top form to deny the dangerous Brentford attack of Mikkel Damsgaard, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa. He may also decide to hand a start to Diogo Jota who had an instant impact against Forest and is seen as Liverpool’s most clinical forward.

Can I watch Brentford vs Liverpool in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no Brentford vs Liverpool live stream or TV coverage in the UK as this fixture is subject to the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Sky Sports (128), TNT Sports (52) and Amazon Prime Video (20) have 200 televised matches between them this season, but Brentford vs Liverpool isn't one of them.

Watch Brentford vs Liverpool in the US

In the US, you can watch Brentford vs Liverpool on the Peacock streaming service.

Peacock subscriptions start at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan. You can get Peacock on a wide range of devices. Available as a web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

Watch Brentford vs Liverpool from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Brentford vs Liverpool is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Brentford vs Liverpool streams globally

Can I watch Brentford vs Liverpool in Canada? Brentford vs Liverpool is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Brentford vs Liverpool in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Brentford vs Liverpool on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Brentford vs Liverpool in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Brentford vs Liverpool on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Brentford vs Liverpool in Africa? You can watch Brentford vs Liverpool on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.