Liverpool 'not happy' with expensive underperforming star, who has failed to adapt to Arne Slot's 'slower' style

Liverpool are struggling in one key area, with an expensive player having underwhelmed under Arne Slot

Arne Slot head coach of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield on December 01, 2024 in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool are reportedly not happy with one of their recent expensive signings, who has underperformed after failing to adapt to Arne Slot's style of play.

While Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz are both thriving in attack under the Dutch manager at Liverpool, others have struggled. That hasn't had too much of a negative impact on their season so far, with the Reds still competing in all four competitions and sitting comfortably at the top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables.

For Jamie Carragher, though, there's a trend of sides in England's top flight unhappy with their current centre-forward options, with Liverpool unconvinced by Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool 'unhappy' with Darwin Nunez

“If you go through the Premier League, Liverpool are not happy with their striker, probably Darwin Nunez. I know Jota, we love Jota, but he is not fit and not the first choice,” Carragher said while speaking on Stick to Football, brought to you by Sky Bet.

"If you go through the Premier League, Liverpool aren’t happy with their strikers and Arsenal aren’t happy with their strikers. I’m not sure if Chelsea or Manchester United are happy with their strikers either. My point being, I don’t think this is an era of spending £80m and being guaranteed a top striker. There isn’t one that everyone goes to."

Carragher continued, suggesting that Slot's more measured style of football has been a hinderance for Nunez, who has failed to adapt to the slower build-up.

“Under Jurgen Klopp, Darwin Nunez was alright," Carragher said. "He wasn’t great, but he was okay because of the mad football they played, with loads of pace and plenty of shots.

"However, under Arne Slot, the play is much slower, which doesn’t suit him, so he’s almost just standing there.”

Nunez has scored just four goals in 26 appearances in all competitions for the Reds this season, an especially poor return considering he cost £85m in the summer of 2022. He's fallen down the pecking order at Anfield as a result, with Luis Diaz preferred as a false nine.

