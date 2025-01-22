Where to watch Celtic vs Young Boys – Live stream today's Champions League match online

Watch Celtic vs Young Boys today as the Scottish side push for a play-off spot in hope of qualification to the next phase of the Champions League. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Celtic vs Young Boys live steams - including a free live stream - and TV broadcasts all over the world.

Celtic vs Young Boys key information • Date: Wednesday, 22 January, 2025 • Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET • Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow • FREE Stream: RTE Player • TV channels: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) / Paramount+ (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

RTE in Ireland is the free option, both on TV and online – more on that below.

TNT Sports is the place to watch Celtic vs Young Boys in the UK, or Discovery+ if you're streaming online.

In the US, Paramount+ is as-ever the home of all Champions League games, while fans in Australia will head to Stan Sport.

You can even watch your usual Champions League streams while you're abroad, by using a VPN.

This article explains how to watch Celtic vs Young Boys live streams. Looking for another UCL match this week? Check out our guide on how to watch Champions League live streams in 2024/25.

Watch Celtic vs Young Boys FREE live stream in Ireland

Fans in Ireland can enjoy several free Champions League games each game week, and Celtic vs Young Boys is available to watch for free on RTÉ today.

RTÉ, which is Ireland's free-to-air public broadcaster, has the rights to one game per week, with Virgin Media hosting the rest. This week, RTÉ is showing Celtic vs Young Boys on TV on RTÉ 2 and online on the RTE Player streaming platform.

Away from Ireland? Use a VPN to unblock RTE Player while travelling – more on that below.

Watch from anywhere with a VPN

If you’re abroad when Celtic vs Young Boys kicks off, your usual streaming services might not work, because most live sport is geo-restricted.

Thankfully, there is a good option that doesn’t involve resorting to one of those dodgy feeds on Reddit. All you need is a VPN (Virtual Private Network), which sets your IP address to make it look like your device is in another country.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to create a private connection, access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world, and put your feet up with the game.

FourFourTwo’s office mates TechRadar are experts in this field and they are big fans of NordVPN.

Watch Celtic vs Young Boys in the UK

TNT Sports and Discovery+ has the rights to show 187 Champions League matches this season in the UK, including Celtic vs Young Boys on January 22.

The game will go out on TNT Sports 3, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT ahead of the 8pm GMT kick-off, while the Celtic vs Young Boys live stream will be on Discovery+, the online home for TNT Sports content.

You'll need the 'Premium' Discovery+ subscription to get TNT Sports online, which will set you back £30.99 a month. You can also get TNT Sports on your pay-TV package - prices vary by provider.

Highlights will also be available for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Watch Celtic vs Young Boys live streams in the US

Fans in the US can watch Celtic vs Young Boys on Paramount+, which has the rights to show every Champions League match in the US.

Paramount+ is the streaming service for CBS' output. The Essential package costs $7.99 a month, or $59.99 a year, while Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

Showtime gets you a heap of movies and TV, but Champions League soccer is available on both plans.

Watch Celtic vs Young Boys around the world

Can I watch Celtic vs Young Boys in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Celtic vs Young Boys on Stan Sport, along with every other Champions League match this season.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your standard Stan subscription, which costs $12 a month.

Can I watch Celtic vs Young Boys in Canada?

DAZN is the home of Champions League football in Canada and will have a stream of Celtic vs Young Boys. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Celtic vs Young Boys in New Zealand?

As in Canada, New Zealanders have DAZN as their Champions League streamer, with a live stream of Celtic vs Young Boys on Wednesday.

A DAZN subscription costs $14.99 per month, or $149.99 if you sign up for a full year.

Can I watch Celtic vs Young Boys in South Africa?

Soccer fans in South Africa can watch Celtic vs Young Boys on SuperSport through DStv or streaming.

Celtic vs Young Boys preview

Young Boys are already doomed. The Swiss side have lost all six of their Champions League games so far and are rooted to the bottom of the 36-team table in the new league phase format. With only the top eight teams going through to the knockout phase automatically, and teams from 9th to 24th going to a play-off round, Young Boys are already out and have little to play for on Wednesday but pride.

Celtic, meanwhile, sit 23rd, hovering dangerously just above the elimination spots. But they'll be hopeful of a victory that would effectively secure a play-off place.

Firstly, they have the home advantage and secondly they have the superior form and quality. Not only have Young Boys lost every game, they've been whacked every game, scoring just three goals and conceding 22 in the six games so far – that's an average of 3.6 goals per game.

Those stats and facts alone mean that Celtic have a golden opportunity in front of them – fail to win and they'll be kicking themselves and waiting anxiously for their visit to Aston Villa on the final game next week.