Watch Crystal Palace vs Brentford: Live stream, TV info and more ahead of Premier League clash

Watch Crystal Palace vs Brentford for a pivotal match in the Premier League this weekend, with plenty of live streams, TV channels, and the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Crystal Palace vs Brentford key information • Date: Sunday, January 26 2025. • Kick-off time: 2pm GMT / 9am ET • Venue: Selhurst Park, Croydon, London. • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports | Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Crystal Palace are enjoying a superb run of form as of late, with the Eagles having won six from their last six in all competitions. That included a 2-0 win over West Ham United last time out as serial bagsman Jean-Philippe Mateta scored twice to take his tally for the season to 11 for the season.

Elsewhere, Oliver Glasner has added former Millwall star Romain Esse to his camp this month, with the 19-year-old penning a five-year deal in Croydon. The teenager could be in line to make his debut this weekend and had scored five goals in the Championship this term before his switch.

As for Brentford, Thomas Frank's side are in a rut and have only won once in their last nine games, a 5-0 win over relegation-threatened Southampton. The future of Yoanna Wissa has been heavily discussed and it seems the impact of Ivan Toney's exit in the summer is still playing its part.

However, the Bees beat Palace 2-1 earlier this season, which will give them something to cheer about. Bryan Mbuemo and Wissa scored at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Brentford in the UK

In the UK, Crystal Palace vs Brentford will be broadcast on Sky Sports as part of the traditional Super Sunday coverage this weekend.

On TV, Crystal Palace vs Brentford will go out on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 1:00 GMT.

To watch Crystal Palace vs Brentford online, NOW TV is the streaming platform you need and a day pass is available for £14.99.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Brentford in the US

In the US, you can watch Crystal Palace vs Brentford on Peacock on Saturday January 25.

Peacock subscriptions start at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan. You can get Peacock on a wide range of devices. Available as a web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Brentford from anywhere

What if you're away from home when the game is on and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that allows your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Brentford streams globally

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Brentford in Canada? Crystal Palace vs Brentford is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Brentford in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Crystal Palace vs Brentford on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Brentford in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Crystal Palace vs Brentford on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Brentford in Africa? You can watch Crystal Palace vs Brentford on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.