Is Leeds vs Millwall on TV? Live streams and how to watch FA Cup clash between old rivals

Watch Leeds United vs Millwall for an all-Championship match-up in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday. Here FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Leeds vs Millwall live streams, wherever you are in the world.

Leeds United vs Millwall key information • Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025 • Kick-off time: 12.15pm GMT / 7.15am ET • Venue: Elland Road, Leeds • Streams: ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada), Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Leeds United extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 14 games with a convincing 2-0 win against Coventry City on Tuesday. The Championship leaders are now five points clear of Burnley and looking set fair for a return to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke was critical of Leeds' wastefulness in that game, which is something of a warning to FA Cup opponents Millwall. Leeds scored seven in their previous Championship game and any improvement in their cutting edge will make life very difficult for the Lions.

Leeds and Millwall have already met in the Championship this season. Millwall won 1-0 in the league game at The Den, scoring late in the first half through Japhet Tanganga. Manager Neil Harris has since been replaced by Alex Neil.

Millwall haven't made it past the fourth round of the FA Cup since 2019, when they went all the way to the quarter-finals, where they were beaten on penalties by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Can I watch Leeds vs Millwall in the UK?

Leeds United vs Millwall has not been selected for live coverage in the UK.

Why is Leeds Millwall kick-off at 12.15pm?

The early kick-off time of 12.15pm GMT for Leeds vs Millwall is not because it's on television, but is more to do with limiting drinking time for fans ahead of the game. There has been crowd trouble when these sides have met in the past and when this is a possible threat the fixtures are often held earlier in the day.

Watch Leeds United vs Millwall in the US

In the US, you can watch Leeds United vs Millwall on the ESPN+ streaming platform. ESPN+ subscriptions cost at $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year.

How to watch Leeds vs Millwall from anywhere

Out of the country on Saturday? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Leeds United vs Millwall streams globally

Can I watch Leeds United vs Millwall in Canada? Canadians can watch Leeds United vs Millwall on Sportsnet, with the FA Cup broadcasting solely on their platform this season. Prices start from $20.83 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Leeds United vs Millwall in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Leeds United vs Millwall on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Leeds United vs Millwall: Routes to the FA Cup third round

Leeds United

Third round: Leeds United 1-0 Harrogate Town

Millwall

Third round: Millwall 3-0 Dagenham & Redbridge

Leeds United vs Millwall: FA Cup history

Leeds United

1-time winners (1972)

Millwall

Best result: Final (2004)