Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live streams: How to watch Premier League top-of-the-table clash

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool today for a pivotal match in this mid-week round of Premier League fixtures, with plenty of live streams, TV channels, and the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool key information • Date: Tuesday, January 14 2024 • Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET • Venue: City Ground, Nottingham • TV channels: TNT Sports | Sling TV (US) | Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Liverpool have suffered just one defeat in the Premier League this season, with that solitary loss coming against Nottingham Forest. Callum Hudson-Odoi stunned the league leaders at Anfield with a brilliant goal from outside of the box, helping his side to a 1-0 win and putting them on course for a strong campaign.

Arne Slot and his side will not only want to exact revenge on their opponents at the City Ground, though - they'll want to stop any chance of Forest getting involved in the Premier League title race.

Currently six points ahead with a game in hand, Liverpool are certainly the team to stop this term. Defeat would leave them with just a three-point cushion, however, while also providing Forest with the confidence to push them all the way.

Nottingham served Liverpool well last season, with Darwin Nunez scoring a 99th-minute winner to ensure the Reds stayed in the picture for the league on that occasion. This time around, they're the ones being hunted.

Watch Forest vs Liverpool in the UK

In the UK, Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool will be broadcast on TNT Sports, which is broadcasting all 10 Premier League fixtures across this midweek.

On TV, Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool will go out on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 6.30pm GMT.

To watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool online, Discovery+ is the streaming platform for all TNT Sports content. You'll need the premium subscription, which costs £30.99 a month.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool in the US

In the US, you can watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool on the USA Network, a television channel that comes on most cable packages.

There is no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, so for those who want to stream the game online, you're looking at a cord-cutting cable TV streaming service, such as Sling TV or Fubo.

USA Network is included on the Sling Blue package, which starts from $45 a month, and there's no need for the Sports Extra add-on in this case. Fubo, meanwhile, is a heftier investment, at $79.99 a month, discounted to $44.99 for the first month, but you do get more channels and more live sport.

Other cord-cutting services that carry USA Network include YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirectTV Stream.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool streams globally

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool in Canada? Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool in Africa? You can watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.