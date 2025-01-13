Liverpool in talks with Andrew Robertson successor: report

Liverpool star Andrew Robertson has had a difficult season, despite the Reds' brilliance across four competitions

Andrew Robertson of Liverpool reacts after being shown a red card during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield on December 14, 2024 in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool are about to show their ruthless side, with Andrew Robertson's heir being lined up this month.

The Reds are top of the Premier League table and flying high in another three competitions. Arne Slot has only seen his team lose twice and much of that brilliance has been built on a strong defence, led by Virgil van Dijk.

But Robertson, ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left-backs in the world right now, has come under criticism this term for his performances – and now, his days at Anfield may be numbered.

Liverpool are in talks with a young new left-back

Liverpool boss Arne Slot

Arne Slot is looking for a new left-back (Image credit: Getty Images)

Robertson has been one of the best left-backs in Premier League history, having won everything at club level since joining Liverpool from Hull City.

Now 30 though, the Glaswegian may be approaching his twilight. With question marks still over Trent Alexander-Arnold's future, the Merseysiders might be entering next season without either of their iconic full-backs in tow.

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrate on the pitch

According to European outlets D Sports and Infotbal, Liverpool have made contact with Slavia Prague over El Hadji Malick Diouf.

The Senegalese defender – who is no relation to the much-maligned former Reds star of the same name who left for Bolton Wanderers in 2004 – has caught the attention of several Premier League scouts for his impressive performances this season, with the likes of Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth all said to be interested, too.

With Diouf just 20 years old, it's expected that he could provide more competition for Robertson than Kostas Tsimikas has managed to in recent months, with a view to replacing him down the line.

In FourFourTwo's view, however, these links may be genuine – but there's a chance that Liverpool's name have been thrown into the mix in order to spark a bidding war.

El Hadji Malick Diouf of SK Slavia Praha looks on during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD3 match between Athletic Club and SK Slavia Praha at Estadio de San Mames on October 24, 2024 in Bilbao, Spain.

(Image credit: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

With plenty of interested clubs in the Premier League, it wouldn't be a surprise if Slavia themselves are welcoming the introduction of an elite club to the rumour mill, in order to drive the price up. Liverpool making a move for a young, unproven full-back during a title assault, meanwhile, could well be seen as a risk.

Diouf is valued at €16 million by Transfermarkt. Liverpool take on Nottingham Forest this week when Premier League action returns.

