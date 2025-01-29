Watch PSV vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV info for Champions League fixture

Watch PSV vs Liverpool as the league leaders pay a visit to the Netherlands in the final round of fixtures of the first phase of the 2024/2025 Champions League. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Liverpool against PSG, with a free live stream among the TV options, plus the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Key information

• PSV vs Liverpool Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

• PSV vs Liverpool Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET

• PSV vs Liverpool Venue: Philips Stadium, Eindhoven, Netherlands

• PSV vs Liverpool FREE Stream: Virgin Media (Ireland)

• PSV vs Liverpool TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) / Paramount+ (US)

Watch PSV vs Liverpool for FREE

You catch watch PSV vs Liverpool for free if you're in Ireland, with Virgin Media providing free live TV coverage and streaming for the Champions League clash.

Virgin Media shares rights for select Champions League fixtures with RTÉ in Ireland, and while RTÉ will show Man City vs Club Bruges at the same time on Wednesday, PSV vs Liverpool will be on Virgin Media Two.

You can watch Virgin Media Two on free terrestrial TV in Ireland and you can also watch Liverpool - PSG online via Virgin Media Play, which comes in app form but also as simply as a browser player with no registration necessary.

Not in Ireland right now? You can still access your Virgin Media coverage when travelling, by using a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch PSV vs Liverpool from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Liverpool's trip to PSV Eindhoven? That doesn't mean you can't watch the game. Your broadcaster may have geo-restrictions in place but there is a handy solution in the form of a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network - to give it the full name - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it's also great for your internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Liverpool against PSV in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch PSV vs Liverpool on TNT Sports and Discovery+, the main Champions League rights-holder in the UK.

The game will be shown on TNT Sports 3 on TV, with a live stream on Discovery+, the streaming home of TNT Sports coverage online. Coverage starts at 7.30pm GMT, half an hour ahead of kick-off.

To get TNT Sports online you'll need the Discovery+ Premium plan, which costs £30.99 a month. You can also add TNT Sports to your TV package, whether it's with Sky, Virgin, or EE – prices vary by provider.

Watch PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool in the US

Paramount+ will have a PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool live stream, as well as every other game from the final round of Champions League fixtures on Wednesday.

You can watch soccer with the Paramount+ Essential package, which costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

Where else can I watch PSV vs Liverpool?

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

For full information on global broadcast options, check out our guide to Champions League live streams 2024/25.

PSV vs Liverpool: Preview

On the face of it, there's not a huge amount of jeopardy to this fixture in the final round of the first phase of the Champions League. Liverpool top the 36-team league and are already assured of automatic qualification to the knockout phase, while PSV look pretty locked into the playoff spots.

However, there's still plenty to play for. Barcelona trail Liverpool by three points, so the Reds still need at least a point if they are to earn the honour of topping the league and the right to play the lowest-ranked qualifying side in the next round. A draw or a win would do that job, although if Barcelona fail to win against Atalanta then Liverpool could lose and still top the group.

It remains to be seen to what extent Liverpool manager Arne Slot rotates his team to deal with a busy fixture schedule. He'll surely be expected to rest a few big names in order to keep them fresh for the weekend's Premier League action and for the rest of the season in general.

PSV, meanwhile, find themselves in 19th place in the league, on 11 points. Only the top eight teams go through automatically, and while it's not mathematically impossible for them to reach the top eight with a win, it's highly unlikely that none of the teams above them will fail to pick up points.

Likewise, looking over their shoulders, only two teams from outside the top 24 (9th - 24th go into a playoff) can catch PSV now. Man City and Dinamo Zagreb could both win but even so the other five teams below PSV would all have to win.

So it's likely PSV will head into the playoffs whatever the result on Wednesday but there's still the incentive of a higher finish earning a more favourable fixture for that occasion.