How to watch Real Madrid v RB Salzburg: Live streams, TV options for Champions League match

Real Madrid host RB Salzburg in their second-to-last meeting in the league phase of the Champions League, as part of their bid to retain the ultimate prize. This guide provides all the information you need to watch Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg online and on TV, no matter where you find yourself in the world.

Real Madrid v RB Salzburg key information • Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 • Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET • Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain. • TV channels: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) / Paramount+ (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

TNT Sports is the place to watch Real Madrid v RB Salzburg on TV in the UK, or Discovery+ if you're streaming online.

In the US, you can watch every Champions League match on Paramount+, while Aussie fans can catch all of the action on Stan Sport.

You can even use a VPN to watch your usual UEFA Champions League live stream from abroad.

This article explains how to watch Real Madrid v RB Salzburg live streams. Looking for another UCL match this week? Check out our guide on how to watch Champions League live streams in 2024/25.

Watch from anywhere with a VPN

Not in your usual spot for Real Madrid v RB Salzburg? Your usual streaming services may not, therefore, be your best friend for this clash.

Don't worry, you won't need to risk a dodgy stream. All you need is a VPN (Virtual Private Network), which provides you with an IP address to give the impression your device is in another country.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to create a private connection, access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world, and keep up to date with all the Champions League action, as it happens.

FourFourTwo’s friends at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they are big fans of NordVPN.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Real Madrid v RB Salzburg in the UK – TV channel, live stream

TNT Sports has the rights to show 187 Champions League matches this season in the UK, including the exclusive rights to Real Madrid v RB Salzburg.

A Discovery+ Premium subscription, which you'll need to stream TNT Sports content online, will set you back £30.99 a month.

You also have the option to get TNT Sports on your television by adding it to your existing Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media package (prices vary by provider).

See also: Real Madrid defeats in major finals

Watch Real Madrid v RB Salzburg live streams in the US

Paramount+ has the rights to show every Champions League match in the US – including the exclusive Real Madrid v RB Salzburg live stream.

Paramount+ is the streaming service for CBS' output. The Essential package costs $7.99 a month, or $59.99 a year, while Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

Showtime gets you a heap of movies and TV, but Champions League soccer is available on both plans.

Watch Real Madrid v RB Salzburg around the world

Can I watch Real Madrid v RB Salzburg in Australia?

Yes, Aussies can watch Real Madrid v RB Salzburg live streams on Stan Sport, along with every other Champions League match this season.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your standard Stan subscription, which costs $12 a month.

Can I watch Real Madrid v RB Salzburg in Canada?

Yes, DAZN is the home of Champions League football in Canada and will have a stream of Real Madrid v RB Salzburg. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Real Madrid v RB Salzburg in New Zealand?

Yes, as in Canada, New Zealanders have DAZN as their Champions League destination, with a live stream of Real Madrid v RB Salzburg.

A subscription costs $14.99 per month, or $149.99 if you sign up for a full year.

Can I watch Real Madrid v RB Salzburg in South Africa?

Yes, fans in South Africa can watch the UCL action on subscription service SuperSport through DStv.

Real Madrid v RB Salzburg preview

Despite their Champions League glory last season and their even greater embarrassment of riches this time around (hello, Kylian Mbappe), Real Madrid find themselves in a somewhat baffling 20th place in the UCL standings.

They've managed three wins, but have damaged that good work with three losses to match, against Lille, AC Milan and Liverpool.

Despite that, they've been going well as of late, with seven wins out of their last eight in all competitions. Sadly, the one loss was that painful 5-2 defeat to arch-rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup, despite the Catalans having goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny sent off midway through the tie.

Thankfully, with a European reputation to keep up, Los Blancos meet a team in RB Salzburg struggling even more. The Austrian energy drink slurpers have managed just one win in the competition so far, against Feyenoord.

They've lost all of their other five meetings against Sparta Prague, Brest, Dinamo Zagreb, Bayer Leverkusen and Paris Saint-Germain, without registering so much as a goal to crack open a can to.

Real Madrid v RB Salzburg: FourFourTwo's prediction

Surely we see Real Madrid climb the table here, don't we? We're going for a 3-0 win for Los Blancos.