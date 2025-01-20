'If Trent Alexander-Arnold does what he does defensively at Real Madrid, they will kill him': Premier League legend gives verdict on future of Liverpool star

Premier League legend Emmanuel Petit doesn't believe that Trent Alexander-Arnold will manage to win over Real Madrid fans if he does decide to move there at the end of the season, with his defending too much of a problem.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract with Liverpool at the end of the season, with a free transfer to Real Madrid seemingly the most likely conclusion to the saga at the moment.

But for Petit, who played for both Arsenal and Chelsea during his career, either side of a spell at Barcelona, the lack of defensive ability Alexander-Arnold has displayed could spell trouble if he completes a switch to the Spanish capital.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be 'killed' by Real Madrid

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of contract in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He's been at Liverpool for such a long time. His game against Manchester United was a nightmare. He responded well during the FA Cup, but I'm still wondering what is his best position is on the pitch? For me, he's not a right-back. He's not a proper defender, but he's so good with the ball," Petit told Casino Utan Spelpaus.

"So, do you offer him a huge contract? I know he's been linked with Real Madrid. Honestly, if he goes over there, they don't forgive anything at Real Madrid. He will go over there, and the fans and the club will tell Trent, forget what you've done with Liverpool so far.

Petit (left) lifted the Premier League while at Arsenal

"You won silverware in Liverpool. You were a Champions League winner. You were a Premier League winner. Forget that. That is exactly what happened to me when I went to Barcelona. They told me, forget what you've done so far. You start on a new page. So now you have to write history with us."

Petit suggested that, if Alexander-Arnold is unable to be defensively sound first and foremost, then he could struggle to win over the Bernabeu crowd.

"If Trent does what he does defensively at Real Madrid, they will kill him," Petit said. "It doesn't matter if he gives assists or if he scores goals, they will kill him.

"Look what happened at the Super Cup final? Oh my God. Defensively, it was a nightmare to watch for Real Madrid. So, can you imagine Trent Alexander-Arnold in this mess? After two, three games, they will kill him.

"If I was Trent Alexander-Arnold, I would think about it twice."