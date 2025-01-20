'If Trent Alexander-Arnold does what he does defensively at Real Madrid, they will kill him': Premier League legend gives verdict on future of Liverpool star
Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to join Real Madrid in the summer, but one former Premier League star believes it's a move fraught with danger
Premier League legend Emmanuel Petit doesn't believe that Trent Alexander-Arnold will manage to win over Real Madrid fans if he does decide to move there at the end of the season, with his defending too much of a problem.
Alexander-Arnold is out of contract with Liverpool at the end of the season, with a free transfer to Real Madrid seemingly the most likely conclusion to the saga at the moment.
But for Petit, who played for both Arsenal and Chelsea during his career, either side of a spell at Barcelona, the lack of defensive ability Alexander-Arnold has displayed could spell trouble if he completes a switch to the Spanish capital.
Trent Alexander-Arnold will be 'killed' by Real Madrid
"He's been at Liverpool for such a long time. His game against Manchester United was a nightmare. He responded well during the FA Cup, but I'm still wondering what is his best position is on the pitch? For me, he's not a right-back. He's not a proper defender, but he's so good with the ball," Petit told Casino Utan Spelpaus.
"So, do you offer him a huge contract? I know he's been linked with Real Madrid. Honestly, if he goes over there, they don't forgive anything at Real Madrid. He will go over there, and the fans and the club will tell Trent, forget what you've done with Liverpool so far.
"You won silverware in Liverpool. You were a Champions League winner. You were a Premier League winner. Forget that. That is exactly what happened to me when I went to Barcelona. They told me, forget what you've done so far. You start on a new page. So now you have to write history with us."
Petit suggested that, if Alexander-Arnold is unable to be defensively sound first and foremost, then he could struggle to win over the Bernabeu crowd.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"If Trent does what he does defensively at Real Madrid, they will kill him," Petit said. "It doesn't matter if he gives assists or if he scores goals, they will kill him.
"Look what happened at the Super Cup final? Oh my God. Defensively, it was a nightmare to watch for Real Madrid. So, can you imagine Trent Alexander-Arnold in this mess? After two, three games, they will kill him.
"If I was Trent Alexander-Arnold, I would think about it twice."
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future.