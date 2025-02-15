Is Southampton vs Bournemouth on TV? How to watch live streams for Premier League local derby

Southampton host Bournemouth on Satday afternoon looking for valuable points in their battle to lift off the bottom of the Premier League table. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Southampton vs Bournemouth live streams, wherever you are in the world.

Southampton vs Bournemouth key information • Date: Saturday, 15 February, 2025 • Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET • Venue: St Mary's Stadium, Southampton • TV channels: Peacock (USA) | Fubo (Canada) | Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

The Saints currently sit rock bottom of the table, having collected just nine points in 24 games upon returning to the top flight.

Despite their league position, the hosts come into the game off the back of a much-needed away win over relegation rivals Ipswich in their last league outing, coming from behind to secure just their second win of the season.

However, Bournemouth present one of the toughest tests in the country on current form, having lost just once in all competitions since the start of December.

Andoni Iraola's side have collected big wins over Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest in recent weeks and show no signs of slowing in their upwards trajectory.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Southampton vs Bournemouth online, on TV and from anywhere with a VPN.

Is Southampton vs Bournemouth on TV in the UK?

There is no television or streaming coverage of Southampton vs Bournemouth in the UK today. That's because it's being played during the 3pm blackout, a time when no games can be broadcast under the law to protect stadium attendances.

Most other countries in the world, however, do have broadcast options - just not in the country where the game's taking place. If you're visiting the UK, you can use a VPN to access the streaming services you use back home – more on that below.

Watch Southampton vs Bournemouth in the US

In the US, fans can watch Southampton vs Bournemouth on the Peacock, which is an NBC-owned streaming service that offers movies and TV shows as well as around half of the Premier League games each week.

Peacock costs $7.99 a month but you could make huge savings on the annual plan which has been discounted by more than 60% this week.

Peacock annual plan: For a limited time only, you can get a year's worth of Peacock - which has tonnes of Premier League soccer - for better than half price.

Watch Southampton vs Bournemouth from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Southampton vs Bournemouth kicks off, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Southampton vs Bournemouth streams globally

Can I watch Southampton vs Bournemouth in Canada? Southampton vs Bournemouth is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Southampton vs Bournemouth Forest in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Southampton vs Bournemouth on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Southampton vs Bournemouth in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Southampton vs Bournemouth on Sky Sport NOW.

Can I watch Southampton vs Bournemouth in Africa? You can watch Southampton vs Bournemouth on DStv Now or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.