Watch: Sparta Rotterdam's Stijn Spierings smashes in one of the all-time great own goals

Dordrecht and Sparta Rotterdam were in battle on Thursday night in a promotion/relegation play-off when Spierings scored an own goal that will be replayed for years to come.

The Eredivisie visitors took the lead in the 10th minute through Loris Brogno, but that was cancelled out a minute from time by his team-mate, who drove the ball into his own net from around 40 yards out.

What makes it even better is the confusion it causes goalkeeper Roy Kortsmit, who wasn't sure whether he should use his hands to make the save or give up an indirect free-kick. In the end Kortsmit chose the latter and his spectacular attempt at a diving header didn't work out.

Sparta's Robert Muhren scored an injury-minute winner to bail Spierings out of some trouble, however, meaning Dick Advocaat's side take a 2-1 lead into their second leg on Sunday.

