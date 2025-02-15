Tottenham vs Manchester United live streams and TV channels: How to watch Premier League game

Watch Tottenham vs Manchester United for an intriguing encounter between two sides that unexpectedly find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League. This guide explains how to watch Spurs vs Man Utd online, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Tottenham vs Man Utd: Key information

• Date: Sunday, 16 February 2025

• Kick-off time: 4.30pm GMT / 11.30pm ET

• Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Fans of Tottenham and Man Utd have not had much to celebrate this season. Unthinkably, both teams are in the bottom half of the Premier League table after 24 rounds of games. The top four is already out of reach for both teams.

Their focus has therefore shifted to other competitions, but that does not mean Tottenham or Man Utd can neglect the bread and butter that is the league. At the very least, they will be aiming to finish in the top 10.

Tottenham have been hamstrung by an injury crisis in recent months, yet Ange Postecoglou has steadfastly refused to tweak his methods. As a result, Tottenham's matches tend to be wide open - and this will be no exception.

Performances have, for the most part, left a lot to be desired since Man Utd appointed Ruben Amorim in November. The Portuguese is wedded to his 3-4-3 system, but he could really do with a big win to settle the nerves around the club.

Read on for all the information you need to watch Tottenham vs Man Utd live streams wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Tottenham vs Man Utd in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Tottenham vs Man Utd on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with kick-off at 4.30pm.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, although they come with a minimum 24-month contract, so they are a bit of a commitment and investment.

For those not wanting to enter into a long-term contract, you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through the third-party streaming platform Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months.

Watch Tottenham vs Man Utd in the US

In the US, you can watch Tottenham vs Man Utd on the Peacock with kick-off at 11.30am ET.

Peacock is the NBC-owned streaming platform that shows roughly half of all Premier League games each game week. It's $7.99 a month but you could secure a year's worth of coverage at a big discount.

2 days left Peacock annual plan: was $79.99 now $29.99 at Peacock TV You could already save on the monthly tariff with the annual plan, but for a limited time that has been slashed by more than 50%. It could sort your Premier League viewing well into next season.

Watch Tottenham vs Man Utd from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Tottenham vs Man Utd is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Tottenham vs Man Utd streams globally

► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Can I watch Tottenham vs Man Utda in Canada? Tottenham vs Man Utd is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Tottenham vs Man Utd in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Tottenham vs Man Utd on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Tottenham vs Man Utd in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Tottenham vs Man Utd on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Tottenham vs Man Utd in Africa? You can watch Tottenham vs Man Utd on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.