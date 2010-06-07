We speak unto every World Cup nation

Access all areas: FFT interviews players from all 32 World Cup nations

There's a new FourFourTwo out just in time for the World Cup, and we've been rather busy.

Where other magazines might interview one or two players, we've spoken to one from each and every nation featuring at the World Cup. Two, in the case of North Korea. Oh yes.

Besides such unparalleled access, we've got the usual FourFourTwo mix of analysis and anarchy. There's the alternative end of season awards, but there's also an in-depth feature on club ownership: the history, the current models and the future.

We're constantly covering the World Cup at FourFourTwo.com via news, features, commentary and newsletters, but the magazine also features mucho Mondiale mayhem: an eye-popping collection of classic caricatures, an ear-bending collection of "Unofficial England songs", a brain-widening interview with the man who designed the trophy and an eyebrow-raising revelation of the best World Cup ever.

Elsewhere, we ask Michael Owen and Alan Shearer how they staved off tournament boredom, Mark Schwarzer if he'd like to be a smurf and Mark "Lawro" Lawrenson if he could have ended up in an seminary.

And who else would give you the chance to win Leo Messi's signed boots?

This issue of FourFourTwo was brought to you by experts interviewing Mark Lawrenson, Gordon Strachan, Michael Owen, Alan Shearer, Danny Mills, Robbie Savage, Simon Kuper, Mark Schwarzer, David Villa, Steven Gerrard, Kaka, Chu Young-Park, Maynor Figueroa, Andres Guardado, Johan Volanthen, Stanislav Sestak, Nelson Valdez, Nikola Zigic, Jozy Altidore, Shunsuke Nakamura, Ahn Young-Hak, Steven Pienaar, Saloman Kalou, John Paintsil, Obafemi Martins, Aurelien Chedjou, Karim Matmour, Zlatko Dedic, Mark Gonzalez, Diego Forlan, Michael Ballack, Elia Eljero, Yoann Gourcuff, Simao Sabrosa, Andrew Boyens, Tim Cahill, Theofanis Gekas, Daniele de Rossi, Daniel Jensen, Silvio Gazzaniga, Paul Mariner, Gus Poyet, Jay DeMerit, Scvott McDonald, Tommy Smith, Sam Sodje, Robert Koren, Terry Butcher, Matt Derbyshire, Igor Akinfeev and Ronald de Boer.

