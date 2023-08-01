West Bromwich Albion season preview 2023/24: Why Carlos Corberan is vital to Baggies success

The West Bromwich Albion season preview 2023/24 is quietly optimistic, and that largely relies on the quality of manager Carlos Corberan.

Amid off-field instability, the key to West Bromwich Albion success will be Corberan, who oversaw nine wins in 10 upon his arrival before injuries set things back. Unusually for the Baggies, a play-off place appears to be the best hope – and depending on their finances, even that may be tricky.

Regardless, the Spaniard is certainly taking West Brom in the right direction in the Championship, but they likely won't have just enough yet to challenge for a promotion spot.

West Bromwich Albion season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Chris Lepkowski (@chrislepkowski)

Last season was like a wild Tripadvisor review of a three-course meal: cod liver soup for starters, a glorious Michelin-starred main course, and cold custard for a disappointing finale.

The big talking point is who actually owns us. The Chinese state’s influence was first revealed two years ago, with further evidence pointing to more than 1,000 different entities being involved in one form or another.

This season will be different because Carlos Corberan can improve footballers – a world away from Steve Bruce, who began last term not aware that you could make five substitutions.

Look out for Caleb Taylor, son of former Birmingham defender Martin. He enjoyed a successful loan spell at Cheltenham, with progression into Albion’s first team looming.

West Brom manager Carlos Corberan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans think our owner is Lai Guochuan. There is strong evidence to suggest he is one of many involved, but not even the authorities seem to know – or care.

The active player I’d love to have back is Romelu Lukaku, who looks a shadow of the teenager who scored 17 top-flight goals for us 11 years ago.

The player I’d happily drive to another club is keeper David Button – not because I dislike him, but because no one deserves abuse for falling short.

The pantomime villain will be Forest Green for having the temerity to claim they now have the Football League’s highest stadium above sea level. Just when it seemed as though things couldn’t get any worse for us.

West Brom's Jed Wallace (Image credit: Getty Images)

The thing my club really gets right is never failing to disappoint in the cup competitions. It’s been 53 years and counting since our last final...

I’m least looking forward to playing Birmingham. No offence to our friends from Small Heath, but it underlines that Wolves and Aston Villa are no longer our local rivals.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is that Corberan is hugely popular – he’s our most important asset.

If he left, he should be replaced by Tony Mowbray, if our now-traditional mid-campaign vacancy coincides with his availability. But I wouldn’t wish our mess of a club on anyone.

We’ll finish 10th.

