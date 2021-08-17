Trending

What's your favourite football chant? We asked FFT followers for their picks

Grounds are alive with the sound of celebration (and mocking) once more - and here are some of the chants you've missed

Music has the power to unite pure strangers. Whether you're standing in a field, watching the main stage at Glastonbury or shouting obscenities about the referee on a Saturday afternoon.

And there's nothing quite like the sound of football. The "oohs" and "aahs" of a close encounter, the "waaays" of simple errors and the songs that bind us. The melodies telling tales of by far the greatest team the world has ever seen; the tunes of green armies, yooou reds, blue being the colour or pretty bubbles blowing in the air. 

Well, some chants leave indelible memories. 

Football is a poetic sport at times and the same goes for the fans. There are some chants that might not have fallen from the brows of Lennon and McCartney but are pure genius in their lyrical creativity. We put the question to you of your favourite chants - and boy, you didn't disappoint...

Poor Lenell. Why didn't his parents double-barrell their names the other way? 

Jonjo Shelvey mocked away at Stamford Bridge for his likeness to Lord Voldemort. 

Sometimes, there's nothing more satisfying than a chant that sounds rude but isn't. 

This was perhaps the most successful chant to have been adapted from a Michael Jackson hit - if, of course, we're not counting The Jackson Five's Blame It On The Boogie being changed by Liverpool fans to blame Djimi Traore. 

"He just can't control his feet," cruel Reds fans sung of their own defender.

See also: Leicester City fans taunting Spanish opposition in the Champions League in 2017 with calls of "Champions of England, you'll never sing that". 

We've heard Mesut Ozil's eyes and various rotund players' guts all claim to be offside. But Luis Suarez and his famous gnashers are probably the archetypal "offside" chant.

Irish fans would sing the Beatles' Yellow Submarine, going through the team, one to eleven, to say that they were all Gary Breen. The chorus is a unifying moment in which we can all fantasise about a full team of the tenacious ex-Coventry stopper. It's an anthem of an era. 

This chant for Pascal Chimbonda is only the second-best pun made about the French right-back, who always used to wear gloves. Upon leaving Wigan Athletic, one tabloid newspaper used the headline, "The gloves are off" to announce his departure to Tottenham. Which if you ask FFT, is pure genius. 

When the defender said he didn't like the line, "He's every f***ing where" in his chant, Chelsea fans adapted the song rather nicely. 

One of the more specific chants we received but a banger, nonetheless. 

As Tim explains in his follow-up tweet, Tottenham chairman Alan Sugar - now Lord of BBC's The Apprentice - sacked FA Cup-winning manager Terry Venables in 1993 after a row. It led to a few relegation battles, which we're guessing led to Tim, an Arsenal fan, singing this imaginative tune on the Highbury terraces. 

The legend of Super Mario himself, summed up in a few lines. It doesn't have the succinctity of the Yaya/Kolo Toure chant for us but it pays tribute to a big character.

Cutting, clever and to the point. 10/10. 

Crooner Dean Martin's That's Amore is a romantic melody that was crying out to be transformed into an ode to a striker, wasn't it?

...even if this is the one that many of us remember...

And no one would put it past them. 

What a time for football. Lampard's anger. Bielsa's PowerPoint. The binoculars celebration. This chant. And Leeds singing Stop Crying Your Heart Out about Frank Lampard. Pure gold for everyone involved.

Leeds fans have made some great contributions to this list. We just wish they'd been around for that game against Liverpool when everything kicked off with the Super League. 

Now that's a parody Weird Al Yankovic would be proud of.

Serves an entire nation right for taking prawn rings for granted. 

Sung at Arsenal fans after then-captain Granit Xhaka famously swore at the home faithful.

The undisputed anthem of the summer of 2016. It's catchy, it's exciting and for anyone in the Paris fan park under the Eiffel Tower, listening to tens of thousands of French fans singing this song with a northern accent, it deserves a spot at the top table of football songs. 

If in doubt, just go for the name. That's what Lenell John-Lewis has taught us. 

