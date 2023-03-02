When are the FA Cup quarter-finals 2023?

The full FA Cup quarter-final fixtures have now been confirmed – and at least one EFL side will make it to the final four, in what pundits are calling "the magic of the cup". Here at FourFourTwo, we think that's going to catch on.

While we don't have kick-off times confirmed yet, we do know what weekend the games will take place. By looking at previous years for context, and perusing each side's busy fixture schedule, we can have some idea of when the game's will be.

FA Cup quarter-final fixtures

Here are the FA Cup quarter-final fixtures for 2023, in case you'd forgotten.

Manchester City vs Burnley

Manchester United vs Fulham

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers

Brighton vs Grimsby

The FA Cup quarter-finals will take place on the weekend of Saturday, March 18. While we don't know what the kick-off times will be yet, we can look at last year for a bit of a guide.

The 2021/22 FA Cup had one quarter-final on the Saturday, after the 3pm Premier League matches finished, and then the three other matches on the Sunday, at 12.30pm, 3pm and 6pm.

So, going by last year, we can guess that the quarter-finals might look like this:

Quarter-final 1: Saturday March 18, 5.15pm

Quarter-final 2: Sunday March 19, 12.30pm

Quarter-final 3: Sunday March 19, 3pm

Quarter-final 4: Sunday, March 19, 6pm

However, the year before that, the Saturday and Sunday featured two games each, with a lunchtime kick-off on the Saturday.

Of this year's final eight, only Manchester United really require a Sunday kick-off, given that they will play in the Europa League on the Thursday immediately before.

Brighton, Blackburn, Burnley and Sheffield United all play on the Wednesday night, March 15, while Manchester City are in Champions League action on Tuesday, March 14. This will not necessarily affect weekend kick-offs, but the FA may decide not to give those playing on Wednesday night a Saturday lunchtime slot.

If that is the case, then no fixtures can take place on Saturday lunchtime, and the fixtures will follow a similar schedule to last year.

Were FourFourTwo to be in charge of the fixture list, then, we'd probably stick Manchester City vs Burnley on as a Saturday night game, have Championship promotion chasers Sheffield United and Blackburn on as the Sunday lunchtime game, have Brighton take on Grimsby mid-afternoon, and finish up with Manchester United. Job's a good 'un.