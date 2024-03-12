Quiz! Can you name every player to score at least five Champions League goals for Barcelona?
One player is inevitably miles ahead of the rest and has scored a ridiculous eight hat-tricks in the competition
8 minutes on the clock, 28 players to guess.
In 1992, Barcelona won the last edition of the European Cup, before it was rebranded as the Champions League. It then took them 14 years to get their hands on the new trophy for the first time.
Barca were dominant under Pep Guardiola, deservedly beating Manchester United in two finals, and redefining the way top-level football was played. While Xavi was at the heart of that success, he has been unable to have the same impact as a manager.
Ahead of the second leg of their round-of-16 tie against Napoli, test your knowledge of the club's most prolific players in the history of the competition. Several Brazilians and a Bulgarian feature.
In total, 28 players have scored at least five Champions League goals for Barcelona. How many of them can you name?
