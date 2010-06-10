Where is the patriotic punt?

What is going on? I thought this was EnglandÃ¢ÂÂs time and with Fabio Capello at the helm anything was possible?

The Three Lions were as short as 11/2 to win the World Cup a few months ago but are now 8/1 and nobody is touching them.

In fact until Tuesday more people were backing the old enemy Argentina. Now it's different story with Paddy Power having taken more bets on Holland to win the World Cup than they have England, even though the Netherlands have never won the tournament.

IteÃ¢ÂÂs not just the outright market that England fans are swerving it seems. Few appear entirely convinced that the Three Lions will beat the USA either.

Therefore, Paddy Power are taking on England and hoping that, having pushed out England to a best price 8/15 to win their first World Cup match against the USA on Saturday, that the patriotic punts will start rolling in.

England had been 1/2 to win the match, but a combination of injuries and lacklustre warm-up matches have taken their toll on the likelihood of an England victory in what should be the toughest of their three Group C games.

For their part, the USA have been cut from 6/1 to 11/2 to cause an upset with the draw also a popular bet at 3/1.

England v USA

8/15 England

3/1 Draw

11/2 USA

