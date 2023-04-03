Bruno Saltor has been appointed the interim head coach of Chelsea, after Graham Potter was sacked on Sunday night following a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The Spaniard will take charge of Chelsea's next fixture against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, hoping for a positive result for his first game in charge.

Chelsea haven't given a timeframe for how long Bruno will be in charge of the first-team, though it is expected the club won't rush a new appointment as they look to ensure they complete an extensive and thorough review of all candidates.

But who is Bruno Saltor? FourFourTwo find out more about him below.

Who is Bruno Saltor? Everything you need to know about the Chelsea interim head coach

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bruno Saltor is a former right-back who spent 20 years as a professional footballer. 13 of those years were spent in his native Spain at clubs such as Valencia, Almeira and his boyhood side Espanyol, whom he came through the youth system at.

Bruno moved to Brighton and Hove Albion in 2012, going on to complete seven years on the south coast. He also captained the side as they earned promotion from the Championship to the Premier League, leading Brighton as skipper for the club's first couple of years in the English top flight, too.

He retired in 2019 having made 235 league appearances for the Seagulls, quickly taking on the role of senior player development coach there under Graham Potter.

In September 2022, Bruno followed Potter to Chelsea as a number of Brighton's first-team staff joined the manager at Stamford Bridge. Despite having never managed a professional side before, or even a youth team at a professional club, Chelsea named Bruno interim head coach following Potter's dismissal as interim head coach.

The 42-year-old is the second-favourite among the bookmakers to become the next permanent manager of Chelsea.

After facing Liverpool on Tuesday, Chelsea travel to Molineux to play Wolves, before taking on Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final Champions League tie.