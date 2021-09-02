Who is in the Women's Super League this season?

There will be twelve WSL teams making up the league for this historic 2021/22 season. With the league set to be shown on Sky Sports for the first time, there will be more eyes on the sides than ever before.

Chelsea go into the league looking to win the title for the third consecutive time. Emma Hayes' side became the most successful team in the league by winning in 2020/21 - their fourth title - and their devastating strike combination of Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby will be looking to dominate once again.

The two WSL teams looking to stop them will be Arsenal and Manchester City. Manchester City have added Jamaican striker Khadija Shaw to their team in the hope of improving on their second placed finish from last season. Arsenal, meanwhile, have parted ways with their manager Joe Montemurro and brought in Jonas Eidevall. The Swedish coach won the league three times in Sweden with Rosengard and will be looking to repeat the feat in the WSL.

The newest addition to the WSL is Leicester City. Originally founded in 2004 separately from the men's side, they were acquired by King Power in 2020 and consequently went fully professional. They won the Women's Championship by eight points.

Three other WSL teams are starting the season with new managers. Manchester United have appointed Marc Skinner as only the second manager in their history after the shock departure of Casey Stoney. Aston Villa poached one of the most exciting managers in the league in Carla Ward from rivals Birmingham City, whilst Birmingham turned to Scotland to replace Ward with Scott Booth.

Everton have been one of the most active WSL teams in the transfer window with Willie Kirk bringing in six players including recent Olympic silver medallists Nathalie Bjorn and Anna Anvegard. The Toffees will be hoping that their recruitment could at least help them break into the Champions League by finishing in the top three.

The twelve WSL teams are:

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Birmingham City

Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea

Everton

Leicester City

Manchester City

Manchester United

Reading

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham