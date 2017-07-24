Julia Roberts calls Paul Pogba a "superb human being"

Roberts, who featured in the likes of Pretty Woman, Notting Hill and Erin Brockovich, was also in the crowd for Manchester United's 1-1 draw with West Ham last November – and now she's dropped into Santa Clara to see them beat Madrid on penalties.

Roberts also attended Real Madrid's Clasico clash against Barcelona in April, where she was especially kind to Sergio Ramos, and is a self-professed "soccer mom".

According to the interviewer below, the Oscar winner is a "very good friend" of Paul Pogba, to which Roberts responded in further kind.

"He just warms my heart, honestly. I think he's such a superb human being, I really do, and I was so happy to see him. My kinds were thrilled to see him, and he was as warm and lovely as we could have hoped."

The 49-year-old also said pre-match: "We're so excited. We've been measuring our excitement all day, because we don't want to get too excited too early and exhaust ourselves.”

The Roberts family were probably safe.

A-List stars on and off the pitch here in Santa Clara - great to have the one and only Julia Roberts on ! July 23, 2017

