Halifax ban fans AND media for Bradford friendly

Due to pressures on the West Yorkshire police force, not even journalists are allowed to attend Saturday's match for safety reasons.

In a club statement, Halifax told Bradford newspaper The Telegraph & Argus: "Given the circumstances around the game, the board decided to proceed in total lockdown rather than making any exceptions for entry. This ensures consistency for both teams.

"As you know this was a police decision, and therefore we were put in a position beyond our control with regards to the game."

The newly promoted National League side also added on their official club website: "It highlights that those who bring ‘trouble’ to the doors of the Shay Stadium or at away games, have a profound effect on the financial wellbeing of the football club, by not being able to get such games staged."

Hooray for 'friendly' season.

