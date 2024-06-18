Why isn't Lionel Messi at Euro 2024?

Now look. We’re not judging you for landing here. Geography is not everybody’s strong suit, after all; a friend of mine at college, who got all As on her A-levels, thought that Florida was in California and that Argentina was adjacent to Spain.

If it were, then Lionel Messi may well be appearing at Euro 2024, but it’s not: it’s all the way down in South American, tucked away between Chile, Bolivia, Paraguay, Brazil and Uruguay. That renders them ineligible to compete at the Euros.

The Americas have their own continental tournament, which actually takes in two continents, North America and South America. Argentina are in fact the reigning champions after winning it in 2021, with the next edition due to kick off in the United States later this month. If you’re desperate to get your Messi fix, he's in the Argentina squad, so tune in to that instead.

VIDEO: Why England Dominated Serbia (And Then Why They Didn't)

Lionel Messi and Argentina are not among the exceptions to international confusion

Lionel Messi (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s not entirely daft to think that a South American-born player might appear at the Euros, mind. Diego Costa represented Spain at Euro 2016, despite having previously earned two caps for Brazil. Because neither of those Brazil appearances were in competitive games, he was allowed to switch nationalities after becoming naturalised during his time at Atletico Madrid.

Similarly, Thiago Motta was a runner-up with Italy in 2012 having previously played one game for Brazil; and yet another Brazilian-born player, Jorginho, went one better by winning it with Italy at Euro 2020 and turns out for the Azzurri again this year.

As for other country-switchers...the Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries is also at this year’s Euros with the Netherlands despite having turned out for Aruba as a teenager, while Belgium's Dodi Lukebakio made an appearance for DR Congo in 2016.

Closer to home is England's Declan Rice, who appeared in three friendlies for the Republic of Ireland in 2018 before switching allegiances the following year.

Nor is it unknown for countries to compete in confederations that defy their geography. Australia have competed as part of Asia since 2006, while French Guyana, Guyana and Suriname all play in the Caribbean section of CONCACAF despite being located in the South American continental landmass.

More Euro 2024 stories (not Copa America stories)

We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know . It's in Germany, by the way, which is in Europe.