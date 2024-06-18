Why isn't Lionel Messi at Euro 2024?

Get your maps at the ready if you really need the answer to why the Argentine superstar is not playing at the Euro 2024

Why isn't Lionel Messi at Euro 2024? Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina looks on during the second half in the game against Ecuador at Soldier Field on June 09, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
There's a good reason why Lionel Messi won't be at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now look. We’re not judging you for landing here. Geography is not everybody’s strong suit, after all; a friend of mine at college, who got all As on her A-levels, thought that Florida was in California and that Argentina was adjacent to Spain.

If it were, then Lionel Messi may well be appearing at Euro 2024, but it’s not: it’s all the way down in South American, tucked away between Chile, Bolivia, Paraguay, Brazil and Uruguay. That renders them ineligible to compete at the Euros.

