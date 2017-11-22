Wigan's Ryan Colclough scores twice, gets subbed early to attend son's birth in full kit

The 22-year-old winger bagged Wigan's second and third goals at the DW Stadium in their 3-0 victory, but needed to make a quick getaway in the 60th minute after getting the nod from his father in the stands that his partner's waters had broke.

Still in full kit, Colclough made it to the hospital with half an hour to spare to witness the birth of his son, who weighed in at 8lbs 6ozs.

Wigan assistant manager Leam Richardson said post-match: "At half-time we got the message that his missus' waters had broken, his second child.

"As soon as he got his second goal he was off the pitch, because his head was somewhere else.

"We're all men, we're all individuals - some of the players wouldn't have gone, they'd be still in the dressing room now!"

Wigan chairman David Sharpe tweeted the photo of Colclough holding his newborn son and offered his congratulations.

He wrote: "Congrats to Ryan Colclough who scored a brace tonight in our win before being substituted to make it in time to see the birth of his son!"

Quite the night.

